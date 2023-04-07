With The Super Mario Bros. Movie, audiences not only get to see a more faithful big-screen version of the iconic plumber’s video games, but they also get a shockingly rare entry into the world of animated video game movies. Throughout the history of this genre, filmmakers and studios have been largely focused on adapting characters like Chun-li, the World of Warcraft Orcs, or Sonic the Hedgehog in live-action properties. Many of those projects have heavily utilized computer animation to realize their stories, but they’ve almost always been firmly rooted in live-action worlds. But why? How come video game movies have often defaulted to live-action surroundings?

RELATED: Where to Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Showtimes and Streaming Status

Early Video Game Movies Set a Precedent

Image via Gramercy Pictures

In the 1990s, video games began to make their way to the big screen. These projects weren’t critically acclaimed and many lost money, but the likes of Double Dragon and Mortal Kombat established a precedent for titles in this medium getting translated into motion pictures. Also established in this era was that these projects had to be live-action. Primarily, this was due to most of these movies being PG-13. In an era where even dark Disney titles like The Hunchback of Notre Dame were given G ratings, major American movie studios just weren’t interested in animated features whose target demos were older than families. The mixed box office track record of adult-skewing animated features also kept studios wary of making PG-13 or R animated features on a substantial budget.

Thus, adaptations of Mortal Kombat and Wing Commander were set firmly in the land of live-action cinema. There was also the fact that studios in this era were still concerned about the widespread appeal of video games. This sounds ludicrous in the modern world, where everybody does some kind of gaming, but back in the 1990s and even into the 2000s, studios were worried that there was a ceiling for how big or appealing a video game movie could be. Because of that, many video game adaptations were produced with modest budgets. Animation is a medium that’s often quite costly to work in and that kind of potentially gigantic budget likely got studio executives nervous about embracing animated video game movies.

Just as the 1990s titles set a precedent for live-action being the default home of video game movies, so too did a 2001 motion picture set a precedent for animated video game movies being “cursed” financially. Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within dropped into theaters in 2001 with a massive budget and hopes of spawning a new franchise. Instead, it became a notorious box office bomb while the computer-animated humans inhabiting the title were incredibly creepy. This movie wanted to revolutionize and normalize the presence of ultra-realistic CG humans in movies, but those kinds of characters just weren't within the reach of the technology at that time. The Spirits Within proved to be such a boondoggle that it ended up tainting the very idea of high-profile animated video game movies. No wonder studios stayed away from this concept for years.

We Have Gotten Animated Video Game Movies…just in Very Specific Styles

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

These major qualities have largely impacted the ubiquity of animated video game movies, but that doesn’t mean this style of video game adaptations has been entirely ignored. Since the 1990s, there has been a steady stream of animated films based on the Pokemon mythos produced in Japan (though those have the fanbase of the original Pokemon TV show to justify their existence). Meanwhile, the 2010s saw American animation houses deliver a handful of animated video game features. Mainframe Studios (formerly Rainmaker Entertainment) delivered a Ratchet & Clank movie in April 2016, while a few weeks later Sony/Columbia Pictures unleashed the first of two Angry Birds Movies.

The existence of such projects spoke to how much more mainstream video games had become since the 1990s. The Angry Birds especially were such a phenomenon in the early 2010s that it was inevitable that they’d seep into other types of media like motion pictures. However, these projects also spoke to the very limited types of video games Hollywood would consider for theatrical motion pictures. Chiefly, these had to be family-friendly titles so that their film adaptations could fit neatly into the default style for big-budget Western animation. With its goofy animal characters voiced by a roster of celebrities, The Angry Birds Movie was very much in line with your average DreamWorks Animation or Illumination title, even if it was based on a video game.

It’s also worth mentioning that these projects were made by animation studios far removed from the biggest titans in the animation industry. The animation companies that largely shape the trajectory of what American animated cinema looks like have largely ignored or just not been very interested in video game movies. For instance, even though it was a Sony/Columbia Pictures title, The Angry Birds Movie franchise didn’t involve Sony Pictures Animation until its sequel! Meanwhile, Pixar Animation Studios has eschewed adapting works from outside material, instead relying on original stories or sequels to those original stories.

Other outfits, namely Walt Disney Animation Studios, have often eschewed the chance to adapt specific video games out of a concern that these adaptations won’t age well. If these companies do approach the world of gaming, it’s through an original story involving fresh new characters like Wreck-It Ralph rather than a direct adaptation of, say, Halo. Plus, going this route allows animation companies and their parent owners to have more control over what they create. Disney would have to give up a lot of money and deal with tons of outside creative talent if they made an animated Banjo-Kazooie movie. Making an original feature like Wreck-It Ralph (which only features pre-existing video game icons in cameo roles), meanwhile, allows them to acknowledge the world of gaming while ensuring their profits and intellectual property are firmly kept within the company.

Live-Action Video Game Movies Are Often Better for Video Game Companies

On top of all these factors, there’s also the additional element that many video game companies are way more interested in seeing their properties adapted into movies anchored by flesh-and-blood people. Many video games, especially ones made in the last 30 years, are computer-animated projects just like the typical Pixar movie. The only big differences are that the movies usually have more polished animation and audiences have full control over the character’s actions in a video game. To make computer-animated movie adaptations out of these properties might sound redundant at best to many developers and outright intimidating at worst since these films could potentially step on the toes of their source material.

In the interest of providing some level of distinction between the video game and movie versions of, say, Assassin’s Creed, it’s no wonder live-action adaptations have become the default norm. Of course, the modern logistics of pulling off heightened genre stories in blockbuster cinema means that many modern “live-action” video game movies are in fact primarily animated features. Warcraft, for instance, with its endless sea of CG Orc characters, had lengthy sequences that were entirely animated. But the feature was still headlined by live-action performers like Travis Fimmel and Ruth Negga, a detail that reinforces how, save for the occasional The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the world of theatrical video game movies are dominated by technically live-action productions.