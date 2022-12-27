There are many, many films to be excited about in 2023, be that the supposedly final outing of the Guardians of the Galaxy or Greta Gerwig's wild-looking Barbie movie. But arguably, no movie has a greater buzz than the long-awaited The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The marketing campaign for the movie has given fans a glimpse at many of the videogame series' most beloved characters, but there are still a number of characters who haven't yet been confirmed to appear that audiences are holding out hope for. After all, who wants to see Donkey Kong without his jet-pack-wielding nephew Diddy Kong?

Yoshi

Image via Nintendo

Though the latest trailer did show a group of colorful dinosaur creatures roaming around a picturesque-looking forest, we haven't yet seen anything of Yoshi, the boot-wearing dinosaur who has helped Mario on countless adventures. That being said, we're still very confident the two will team up at some point during the movie.

Yoshi is a major player in the video game series, and over the decades, the green dinosaur has become a real fan-favorite character, making an appearance in the movie feel almost vital. He perhaps won't have a significant role, but so long as we see him eat a Goomba whole and drive down Rainbow Road along with the rest of the heroes, we'll be content.

Bowser Jr.

Jack Black has already proven himself to be the perfect voice for Bowser, managing to somehow be both menacing and hilarious at the same time, but audiences were quick to notice the absence of King Koopa's son, Bowser Jr.

The pint-sized villain who first appeared in Super Mario Sunshine has become something of a force to be reckoned with, often attempting to defeat Mario before his father can (although he's never really gotten close). A post-credits scene could be the perfect time to introduce Bowser Jr., teasing a new threat on the horizon and giving audiences an idea of what to expect from a potential sequel.

Wario

His name alone makes Wario one of Mario's greatest villains, but it was his envy and greed that really set the character at odds with everybody's favorite plumber. The brightly-dressed rage machine isn't always a bad guy, however, with certain iterations of the character taking on more of an anti-hero role.

It's unclear exactly who Wario would fight alongside should he appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but we'd love to see him take on the classic Darth Vader role, starting out as a villain before finding his heart and swapping sides in a last minute twist. When it comes to casting, we can't think of anyone more suited to the role than Dave Bautista. Make it happen, Nintendo.

Daisy

Princess Daisy is a character that many Mario fans feel deserves more respect. She's often relegated to a background character, often playing second fiddle to Princess Peach, and clearly, based on her absence from the character posters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be no different.

Of course, we fully expect Daisy to make a brief appearance in the film. After all, she lives in the Mushroom Kingdom, so surely she'll play some role in the fight against Bowser. Beyond that, though, we'd love it if Princess Daisy was the one to rescue Luigi from Bowser, putting a fun and timely twist on the damsel in distress archetype.

Diddy Kong

The fact that Donkey Kong has not yet been confirmed to appear in the movie is only made more baffling by the fact that Cranky Kong, voiced by Fred Armisen, is confirmed to appear. Now don't get us wrong, we love Cranky Kong, but it seems strange to include one without the other. After all, Diddy is certainly more popular than Cranky. The tiny monkey even had his own racing game in 1997.

It's important to remember, though, that Nintendo and Illumination are likely planning to expand the movie into an entire Mario franchise, so they will want to hold certain characters back for sequels and spin-offs. That being said, seeing the banana-shooting monkey would guarantee a smile from just about everybody in the audience, so don't bet against an appearance.

Toadette

Image via Nintendo

Given the fact that we've seen a whole bunch of Toads in the trailers so far, and Mario even took a guided tour through the Mushroom Kingdom in a recently released clip, it's a little strange that the mustachioed hero hasn't yet encountered Toadette.

Toadette has appeared across a number of video game titles, including Mario Kart, Mario Tennis, and Mario Party, which only emphasizes the popularity of the character. If Toadette does appear, however, we don't expect it to be anything more than a cameo. Perhaps she could accompany Captain Toad on an adventure in a future spin-off, something we're sure many fans of the game would love to see.

Waluigi

Judging from the trailers, Luigi has more than enough to deal with without Waluigi being added into the mix. The poor plumber is trapped with Bowser and his minions, and likely won't have any mustache left by the time Mario and friends arrive to try and rescue him, but that doesn't mean his lanky arch-rival won't be introduced at some point in the movie.

Similarly to Wario, we're expecting at least a reference to the existence of Waluigi within the universe, but we can't be sure if he would fight against or alongside the titular plumber. One thing is for certain, though, considering how close they are, we expect Wario and Waluigi to be introduced together. That's the power of the bromance.

Birdo

Ok, let's just get this out in the open; Birdo is the most visually unappealing Mario character. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, we can talk about the things we actually like about the character, like her ability to spit eggs and the fact that it's often hard to decipher whether she's a good guy or is just always putting herself first.

RELATED: 'Super Mario Bros. Movie': 10 Mostly Forgotten Super Mario Appearances In TV & MoviesGiven that it's still unclear whether or not Yoshi will appear, Birdo is one of the less likely characters included on this list to make an appearance in the movie, but we wouldn't rule out an Easter Egg or a subtle nod to Birdo. We just hope Illumination is somehow able to make her a little more aesthetically pleasing.

Rosalina

Rosalina has fast become a fan-favorite character since she was introduced in the critically-acclaimed Super Mario Galaxy. She is an incredibly powerful character, serving as the adopted mother of the lumas and watching over the cosmos to ensure everything is in order.

While it would be unlikely for Rosalina to appear in a battle that takes place in the Mushroom Kingdom, we fully expect her to be teased at some point, perhaps hinting at a Super Mario Galaxy spin-off movie. Taking Mario into space would make for a visually beautiful film and would also ensure the series remains fresh to viewers.

Cappy

Despite being the newest character on this list, having been introduced in Super Mario Odyssey, Cappy is a character that opens Mario up to a whole new set of abilities. Something that could be incredibly amusing to watch play out on the big screen.

Cappy allows Mario to throw his hat onto a variety of creatures and objects (dinosaurs, cars, and Yoshi's, to name just a few) that he can then take control of. What makes this especially fun is that whatever Mario controls also grows a mustache, and the idea of seeing a dinosaur with a mustache on the big screen is something the world simply can't go without. Please, Nintendo, we're begging you, make it so.

