Charles Martinet and Jump Man

It doesn’t take more than a few minutes for fans to hear Martinet’s voice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the movie’s opening sequence, we see Mario and Luigi hanging out in the Punch-Out Pizzeria, where a character named Giuseppe is highly entertained with an arcade machine titled “Jump Man.” The arcade machine directly references 1981’s Donkey Kong, the video game that introduced the beloved mustachioed plumber to the world.

In 1981, the hero of Donkey Kong still didn’t have an official name, being recognized by fans as Jump Man since that was his primary tool while fighting DK and trying to rescue Pauline. However, since the Kongs are part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and inhabit the same magic dimension as the Mushroom Kingdom, it wouldn’t make sense for the game Donkey Kong to also exist. That’s why the film adaptation spoofs the original game with the “Jump Man” arcade machine. It’s also fitting that Martinet was chosen to dub Giuseppe since the voice actor created Mario and Luigi’s voices, similarly to how the arcade game has created Mario’s iconic looks.

The Super Mario Bros. Father

Besides dubbing Giuseppe, Martinet also voices Mario and Luigi’s father. At first, the Super Mario Bros. father sounds like a strict parent who doesn't support his kids. However, before the credits roll, the old man’s heart has melted, and he admits how proud he is of his kids. It’s almost a metalinguistic moment, as Martinet is also proud of the characters he helped voice for so many years.

It’s been three decades since Martinet joined the Nintendo family, slowly using his vocal talents to shape the personality of characters such as Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi. As such, Martinet’s voice is encrusted in the minds of multiple generations of gamers, forever entangled with the good memories we have from playing Nintendo’s games. It was only fair to bring him aboard The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and hearing him dub the main character’s dad will undoubtedly bring tears to some fans’ eyes.

