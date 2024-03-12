The Big Picture Princess Daisy's potential appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel teased in concept art shared by artist Jed Diffenderfer.

Sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie confirmed for April 3, 2026, with details about the story remaining mysterious.

A-list voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more, featured in the animated film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been, without a doubt, a delightful present for fans who grew up playing the games. The 2023 animated film features a number of beloved characters, including Princess Peach, Luigi, Bowser, and — of course — Nintendo's adorable mascot, Super Mario. Although the film is stacked with familiar faces, its constrained theatrical runtime made it difficult to fit in even a fan favorite. However, in a recently shared collection of concept art, artist Jed Diffenderfer shared an image of Princess Daisy (the Sarasaland ruler) battling enemies alongside the Mushroom Kingdom's courageous heroes, giving fans a glimpse of what could have been.

Through his official website, Diffenderfer — who worked as an artist and story developer on the box office hit movie — revealed some of the sequences he had "the opportunity to bluesky and provide vision for." Along with concept art images of Kung Fu Panda, Puss in Boots, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6, Diffenderfer also shared the materials he created for the Super Mario Bros. movie, which showcases two photos of Princess Daisy fighting enemies and attending a Mushroom High prom with Princess Peach. It is unknown whether the character was considered to be featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but since the film is announced to be getting a sequel, Princess Daisy could probably grace the big screen in the future. You can check out the images down below:

When Is ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Sequel Coming Out?

Nintendo game director Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination have previously announced that they will be bringing the Super Mario Bros. world back to the big screen, presumably exploring a different setting within the franchise's universe. It came as no big surprise, considering how the first installment fared well at the box office. Unfortunately, though the movie is officially getting a sequel, details about where the story could go next remain close to the vest — and fans may have to wait a little longer for other information to emerge from the green warp pipe. Even so, it has been confirmed that another movie "based on the world of Super Mario Bros." will be arriving on April 3, 2026.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie featured A-list voice cast members, including Chris Pratt as Mario. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, based on a screenplay by Matthew Fogel, the film's voice cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy (who will star as a young Imperator Furiosa in the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Mario's younger brother Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available to stream on Peacock and Netflix.