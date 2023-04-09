Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is unstoppable, and there’s still no telling how high it can soar. The animated video game adaptation picked up $56 million on Saturday and is projected to add another $36 million today, which would take its extended five-day debut to an unprecedented $204 million. The film was originally expected to deliver a five-day opening of around $130 million.

But Super Mario is proving to be quite the four-quadrant hit. The marketplace has been starving for child-friendly content; the last clean kids film to hit theaters was arguably December’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which made the most of little competition and legged it to over $480 million worldwide. But even that number is going to look like loose change when Super Mario is done. The film is currently expected to gross an astounding $377 million in its worldwide debut, and a billion dollar finish globally is very much on the cards.

Domestically, the film delivered $31 million on Wednesday, $26 million on Thursday, and $55 million on Friday. The film has already claimed the year’s biggest opening (ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s $106 million), the best opening for a video game adaptation (beating Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s $72 million) and the biggest five-day opening for an Illumination title (ahead of Despicable Me 2’s $143 million). Super Mario is also already the highest-grossing film of 2023, ahead of Quantumania’s $202 million lifetime haul.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Why Animated Video Game Movies Like 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Are Actually Rare

The film delivered the biggest IMAX opening of all time for an animated film, grossing $21.6 million globally, of which $16 million came from 403 domestic theaters. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Super Mario is inspired by the classic video game franchise, which was previously adapted into a doomed live-action film in 1993.

Only One Non-Franchise Film Found a Spot in the Top Five

On a three-day basis, John Wick: Chapter 4 will take the second place in a closely contested face-off with this week’s other major newcomer, Air, and last weekend’s number one film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. John Wick 4 took $14.6 million in its third weekend, pushing its running domestic total to just under $150 million. The action sequel is still chasing John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’s franchise-best domestic and global tally of $171 million and $327 million, respectively.

Dungeons & Dragons took a hefty tumble in its second weekend, grossing an estimated $14.5 million and taking the third spot. This takes the big-budget fantasy-comedy’s running domestic total to $62 million. The well-received film would’ve been in better shape with a stronger hold, considering its ho-hum debut last week and considerable $150 million price-tag. But the niche quality of the source material and lack of true A-list star-power might be factoring into this one.

Fourth place went to Ben Affleck’s Air, a drama about the behind-the-scenes wheeling and dealing that went into signing basketball great Michael Jordan to Nike. The film tested through the roof, which encouraged Amazon to put in theaters as opposed to the direct-to-streaming debut that was originally planned. Air made $14.4 million across the traditional Friday-Sunday weekend, but has passed $20 million domestically after debuting mid-week alongside Super Mario. Paramount’s Scream VI rounded out the top five with an estimated $3.3 million in its fifth weekend. The horror sequel has so far grossed $103 million domestically, which now makes it the highest-grossing film in the long-running franchise, at least domestically.

Expect Super Mario to dominate the box office for the foreseeable future, perhaps until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in the first week of May. You can watch our interview with Super Mario stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.