After wildly exceeding expectations in its record-breaking debut weekend, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie has blown past projections once again, as it settles into its second week of release. The blockbuster animated video game adaptation is estimated to have grossed $87 million in its sophomore weekend, which is around 10% higher than what it was projected to make just a couple of days ago.

This takes the film’s running domestic total to $347.8 million and a phenomenal $678 million worldwide, in under two full weeks of release. Super Mario debuted on a Wednesday, and went on to generate an astonishing $204 million domestically in its extended five-day debut. It broke the record for the biggest opening for a video game film and the biggest opening of any movie in 2023. Super Mario is already the highest-grossing film of the year (by far), and last week, it overtook Warcraft ($439 million) to become the highest-grossing video game adaptation at the worldwide box office.

Featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, Super Mario marks another box office smash for Illumination — the animation house behind global blockbuster franchises such as Despicable Me and Sing. And at the rate that it is going, it’s all but guaranteed to become Illumination’s third film to pass the $1 billion mark globally.

A bunch of new releases entered the marketplace this week, to decidedly mixed results. Second place went to Screen Gems’ horror film The Pope’s Exorcist, starring Russell Crowe as the late Father Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed hundreds of thousands of exorcisms in his career. Directed by Julius Avery, the film generated an estimated $9.1 million in its opening weekend.

Third place went to holdover hit John Wick: Chapter 4, which is estimated to have made $7.9 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to around $160 million. The well-received action sequel has been positioned as the final film in the unlikely blockbuster franchise, but recent chatter suggests that another installment could be on the cards, aside from the multiple spinoffs that are already in different stages of production. Starring Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 recently passed the $300 million mark globally, and is expected to overtake John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum to finish as the franchise’s top-grossing entry worldwide.

'Renfield' Came in Under Expectations

John Wick 4 narrowly edged out this week’s other major new release, Universal’s horror comedy Renfield. The modern-day re-imagining of the Dracula legend, featuring none other than Nicolas Cage as the iconic character, underperformed with an estimated $7.7 million in its debut weekend. After The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, this is the second Cage film in the last couple of years that attempted to capitalize on his colorful persona, but delivered underwhelming numbers at the box office. Renfield is battling Ben Affleck’s Air for the fourth spot. The acclaimed sports comedy has now generated $33 million domestically. Elsewhere, Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid bowed in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and delivered the best per-theater average since 2019's Uncut Gems. Japanese anime icon Makoto Shinkai's Suzume debuted with an estimated $5 million, after already having delivered over $250 million globally.

Expect Super Mario to continue dominating the box office, at least until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives early next month. You can watch our interview with Cage and his Renfield co-star Nicholas Hoult here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.