Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Now in its third week of release, the film has passed the $400 million mark domestically, and will hit $434 million by Sunday. The animated video game adaptation is also projected to gross $866 million worldwide by Sunday, which puts it on course to become the first movie of 2023 to pass $1 billion at the global box office.

Super Mario added $14 million on its third Friday, and is projected to gross $58 million in its third weekend of release. This marks a mere 37% decrease from the last weekend, when it grossed a stupendous $92 million. Super Mario delivered on its multi-generational appeal when it blew past expectations to gross $204 million in its extended five-day opening, breaking several records on the way.

Super Mario is the second-fastest animated film to pass $400 million at the domestic box office (behind Incredibles 2), and is already the third-biggest Universal release domestically, behind Jurassic World ($653 million) and E.T. The Extraterrestrial ($437 million). It’s also the highest-grossing movie of 2023, the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, and is poised to become the third Illumination release to pass the coveted $1 billion mark globally, after Despicable Me 3 ($1.032 billion) and Minions ($1.157 billion).

At number two is the well-reviewed horror sequel Evil Dead Rise, which is eyeing a solid $23 million debut after a $10 million Friday (including $2.5 million from Thursday previews). The last entry in the long-running horror franchise, 2013's Evil Dead, grossed nearly $100 million worldwide. Warner Bros. had originally intended for Evil Dead Rise to debut on the Max streaming service, but decided to release it in theaters following new directives from CEO David Zaslav. Amazon recently pulled a similar move with Ben Affleck’s Air, which nixed a streaming debut following strong test screenings.

The Top Five This Week is a Mix of Holdovers and New Releases

Director Guy Ritchie’s second film of the year, The Covenant, is poised to take the third spot in its debut weekend. After a soft $2.5 million on Friday, the war drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal is eying an estimated $6.1 million first weekend. That’s about as much as what Ritchie’s other 2023 film, the spy caper Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, made in its entire domestic run. The Covenant received a strong A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which should give it a minor boost in the coming days.

The fourth and fifth spots went to holdovers John Wick: Chapter 4 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, respectively. While the fourth John Wick movie made $1.5 million on Friday, Honor Among Thieves added $1.3 million, for a running domestic tally of $78 million. As things stand, the $100 million mark is looking slightly out of reach for the fantasy comedy film, which received strong reviews from critics, but underperformed commercially. Worldwide, Honor Among Thieves has passed $160 million, against a reported budget of $150 million. John Wick 4, on the other hand, has passed $164 million domestically, and $350 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, director Ari Aster’s divisive new film, Beau Is Afraid, expanded into more than 900 nationwide theaters, after delivering the year’s best per-theater average at four locations last week. The film is eyeing $2.7 million this weekend, which should earn it a spot just outside the top five. Expect Super Mario to top the box office for the fourth time in a row next weekend, before Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands on May 5. You can watch our interview with Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.