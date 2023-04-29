For the fourth time in a row, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is exceeding expectations as it tops the box office. The animated video game adaptation is eyeing a $37 million fourth weekend, well ahead of the $30 million that it was expected to gross over the same frame just yesterday. But this has been an ongoing trend with the blockbuster hit, going as far back as its first weekend, when it ended up making $204 million across five days, as opposed to the $130 million that pundits were predicting.

After a month in theaters, the film has grossed $487 million domestically, and later today or tomorrow, it will become the first film of 2023 to pass the coveted $1 billion mark globally. Super Mario already has a bunch of records under its belt; it’s the top-grossing video game movie of all time, one of the biggest animated hits ever, and easily the biggest film of 2023. It comfortably outperformed every new release that debuted in theaters this week, as studios made way for the potentially massive Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next week.

Leading the pack of newcomers is Lionsgate’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. The coming-of-age comedy drama, based on the popular 1970 book by Judy Blume, is eyeing a $5.6 million debut weekend, coming in short of the $7 million to $9 million range that it was projected to open between heading into the weekend. The film has received terrific reviews, so there's a chance that it doesn't completely disappear from circulation within a few days. Same for the Finnish-language historical horror film Sisu, directed by Jalmari Helander, which is expected to generate $3 million in its first weekend, in limited release. The well-reviewed genre picture also hails from Lionsgate, which is trying to make the most of a short window between big hits.

Image via Lionsgate

Sony's faith-based sports drama Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is looking to finish outside the top 10 in its first weekend, with a projected $2.6 million debut. Two faith-based movies have successfully been able to tap into their target demographics over the last couple of months. While Jesus Revolution made more than $50 million domestically, and His Only Son has earned over $12 million from domestic theaters.

Franchise Hits Remain the Most Popular Draw

Last week’s new release, the horror sequel Evil Dead Rise, will retain the number two spot in its second weekend, easing just 50% for a healthy $13 million-plus finish. With that strong hold, the well-reviewed fifth film in the long-running horror franchise is pacing ahead of its predecessor, the 2013 Evil Dead, and has so far grossed $44 million domestically. John Wick: Chapter 4 passed perhaps the final major milestone of its theatrical run, as it overtook John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum to become the highest-grossing film of the franchise at the domestic box office, with over $171 million in the bank. John Wick 4 had already claimed this title globally, where it has made more than $360 million. The action sequel is expected to add an estimated $4.5 million this weekend.

Elsewhere, Disney’s 40th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is expected to generate over $5 million from around 500 theaters this weekend, surprisingly taking the fourth spot. Next week, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is expected to comfortably clear $120 million in its debut, although everybody involved would hope for a final figure that’s higher. You can watch a clip from the Marvel three-quel here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.