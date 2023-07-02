The Super Mario Bros. Movie dazzled audiences and the box office when it released back in April. Based on the popular Nintendo video game franchise, the Illumination adaptation was everything a Super Mario movie should be. However, the fun didn’t end when gamers left the movie theater as JAKKS Pacific made a line of Super Mario action figures and toys based on the colorful film. Now the famous toy company has just announced wave two of their Super Mario Bros. Movie line.

Wave two includes four new five inch figures. There’s Cat Mario, Tanooki Mario, Peach in her motorcycle outfit, and Bowser’s trusted lackey Kamek. The Wave also includes two new playsets. There’s Bowser’s floating fortress with the main villain himself included and the Kong battle area featuring Donkey Kong. Finally, there are mystery question mark boxes with six random figures you can get. The characters include the blue shell koopa troopa, a goomba, Shy Guy, dry bones, Cat Mario, and Tanooki Mario. Wave two continues JAKKS’ impressive Super Mario line, and it feels like there’s only going to be more Mario love in the future. Things like Fire Flower or Ice Flower Peach, Bowser with a piano, Kamek dressed as Peach, or minor characters like Spike could be possible figure ideas. Mario’s room, which featured an NES, could be a fun playset in an inevitable wave three as well.

Super Mario Mania Has Taken Over the World

Even though The Super Mario Bros. Movie released over two months ago in theaters, moviegoers are still head over heels about the film. Whether it was Bowser’s hilarious love ballad to Peach or the breathtaking animation or the endless references to Mario’s rich history, it was the near perfect adaptation. Also, it’s still the only film to hit the $1 billion dollar mark this year. The movie is the beginning of the Mushroom Kingdom’s massive 2023 as both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG are debuting on Nintendo Switch this Fall. When you combine that with JAKKS hot selling toy line and LEGO’s own line of Mario products, Nintendo’s mascot is becoming a multi-billion dollar plumber. A sequel to the film is inevitable, but for now fans will just be satisfied with re-enacting the first film with their new Mario-themed toys.

Super Mario is Now at Home

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still in a limited number of theaters due to its massive success, but the film is now available on Blu-ray, 4K, and VOD. While fans wait for more Super Mario news, you can view preview images of JAKKS wave two movie figures down below. You can also shop wave one on their website.

