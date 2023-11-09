The Big Picture The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Universal and Illumination Studios was a huge hit at the box office, bringing together multiple generations of moviegoers.

The film has achieved major success, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year and breaking several box office records.

While there is no official announcement yet, fans can hope for sequel news now that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over.

While 2023 has been a shaky year at the box office, one of the bonafide hits was The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Universal and Illumination Studios. The animated film joyfully united multiple generations of moviegoers and now the video game adaptation is making its way to Netflix. Super Mario Bros. will be hitting the streamer on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Coming exclusively from Deadline, this is the second streaming home for The Mushroom Kingdom as the film previously made its debut on Peacock this past summer. This is going to be a huge draw for Netflix as families push towards the holiday season. The streamer has a variety of family-friendly entertainment. Super Mario Bros. will be joining Netflix’s animated December lineup, which includes the long awaited Aardman sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

While it's been seven months since Super Mario Bros. made its massive theatrical debut, the film is still causing waves in pop culture. The film remains the second highest grossing film of the year, only behind Barbie, making $1.36 billion worldwide. In doing so, the film broke a ton of box office records. This includes the highest grossing video game movie of all-time and the highest grossing Illumination film of all-time. This was the rare multi-generational film that made people of all ages feel like kids again. From the breathtaking animation to the pitch perfect authenticity of the world to the wonderful voice cast, this was a Mario movie fans of the franchise have been waiting years for. However, Mario’s stellar year didn’t stop there. On the gaming side of things, the character returned to his 2D platforming routes with Super Mario Bros. Wonder just last month. It was the best Mario has been on a 2D plain in decades. 2023 has been the unofficial year of Mario. That caps off next week with the release of the Super Mario RPG remake on Nintendo Switch.

Will There Be a ‘Super Mario Bros. 2’?

Image via Universal Pictures

There has been no official movement on Super Mario Bros. 2 yet. That has been in large part due to the dual writers-actors strike that took the industry by storm for the last half year. The last update was from Mario himself, Chris Pratt, who said there would be no movement on a sequel until the strike was resolved. This was in reference to the writers strike back in June.

Now that both strikes are officially over, Mario fans shouldn’t have to wait too long for a Super Mario Bros. sequel announcement. Especially given the recent Zelda movie news. For now, Nintendo fans are just going to have to settle for endlessly rewatching Super Mario Bros. on Netflix.