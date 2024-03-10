The Big Picture The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel is coming on April 3, 2026, with the original film's stars returning for more adventurous fun.

The post-credits scene hints at a trip to Yoshi's Island for Mario and friends, setting up potential spinoffs like Luigi's Mansion.

Nintendo and Illumination's successful partnership on the first film ensures a strong future for the franchise with more installments.

It was only a matter of when Nintendo and Illumination announced a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film was only the biggest video game movie adaptation ever released, jumping through box office milestones and hitting personal financial bests for Universal as a whole, much to the shock of Mario mastermind Shigeru Miyamoto. Beyond the truckloads of money it made everyone involved, it was also a hit with audiences despite middling critical reviews. With the Mario world having so many colorful characters and locations to pull from, there was no shortage of ways for both parties to expand with spinoffs and sequels. So it comes as no shock that Illumination officially revealed that it would be partnering with the video game giant once again to bring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and so many more back to the big screen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie welcomed an all-star cast to the Mushroom Kingdom, including Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber, Charlie Day as his brother Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as a Princess Peach who's more involved in the action than ever, Jack Black as the big, bad, musically-talented Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Together, they took part in a film that paid homage to every aspect of the Mario universe while flipping the characters on their heads as Mario, Peach, and DK teamed to take on the king of the Koopas and rescue Luigi. The key stars have all expressed interest in the prospect of a sequel, and it seems like they'll be sticking around for the future of this new potential cinematic universe.

There's no telling for certain where a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel could go next, and we likely won't learn anything for quite some time. Very little was known about the original film up to and even after the release of the first trailer. Even so, there is at least some indication of where the sequel could head as Pratt previously hinted that the post-credits scene would set up where Mario and his friends are heading in the sequel. Sure enough, the scene revealed Mario's dinosaur companion Yoshi as he hatched in the wake of Bowser's destruction. That appears to set up a trip to Yoshi's Island, the setting originally explored in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island on the SNES. He also noted that there were talks behind closed doors to expand with spinoffs such as a Luigi's Mansion adaptation. Rogen, for his part, would like a Donkey Kong spinoff with the whole Kong family involved.

Who Helped Bring "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to Success?

Aside from Pratt, Day, Taylor-Joy, Black, and Rogen, The Super Mario Bros. Movie featured Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, and a cameo appearance by the original voice of Mario Charles Martinet among others. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic teamed up to direct the film with Matthew Fogel penning the script. Illumination President Chris Melidandri and Miyamoto joined forces to produce the film. Following the failure of the 1993 Super Mario Bros., Nintendo will surely have a very strong hand in creating any future installments in this franchise.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently streaming on Peacock and Netflix, and the sequel will arrive on April 3, 2026. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the meantime, check out an interview with the film's titular brothers, Pratt and Day, below.