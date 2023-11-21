The Big Picture The Super Mario Bros. Movie, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, will be available to stream on Netflix next month.

The animated adventure grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office and could potentially become a new franchise for Illumination and Universal.

Due to changes in the streaming landscape, Universal allowed Netflix to add the movie to their catalog, giving millions of viewers the option to stream it.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has found a new streaming home just in time for Christmas, with one of the biggest movies of the year arriving to the streaming service's catalog on December 3. Chris Pratt voices the iconic video game character in an adventure made for the entire family to enjoy, while exploring the world of one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time. Even if Mario is full of charisma in his latest adventure on the big screen, he'll still need all the help he can get in order to face a powerful threat.

When this new version of Mario was introduced in movie theaters earlier this year, he only wanted to make his family proud with this plumbing business. Alongside his brother, Luigi (Charlie Day), he produced commercials for their services before a portal sent him to a world threatened by the evil Bowser (Jack Black). Before he has any time to process how far from New York City he actually is, Mario has to race, fight and jump his way to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) before the fire monster has a chance of forcing her to marry him. The animated adventure quickly became a hit when it premiered in theaters.

After grossing $1.362 billion at the global box office, it looked like The Super Mario Bros. Movie was going to be the highest-grossing release of the year until Barbie came along. Greta Gerwig's emotional story about a doll trying to find her place in the world managed to earn $1.442 billion at the worldwide box office in the summer, going over what Mario and Peach accumulated throughout their theatrical run. Nevertheless, the animated tale was an enormous hit for Illumination and Universal, and while a sequel hasn't officially been announced yet, it looks like the studios might have a new franchise in their hands.

Why is 'Super Mario Bros.' on Multiple Streaming Services?

Close

Since The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a Universal Pictures release, its original streaming home was Peacock. But after the strike organized by SAG-AFTRA took place earlier this year, the streaming landscape has changed, and studios are more willing to share the license to their products with other companies. This would eventually allow Universal to let Netflix make Mario a part of their streaming catalog, with millions of viewers having the option of streaming the title next month. Whether it's on Peacock, Netflix or purchased on digital platforms, the biggest movie aimed at families of the year will be available to be home for Christmas.