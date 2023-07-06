There were so many great films in theaters during the first half of 2023. However, none have been as celebrated as the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The box office smash hit, based on the iconic Nintendo franchise of the same name, has been the greatest success story this year and, since its release in April, people can’t stop talking about their delightful trip to the Mushroom Kingdom. The film has been on Blu-ray and digital for a couple of weeks, but now Universal has announced the long-awaited Peacock release date for the film. Mario and his friends will be triple jumping onto the streamer Thursday, August 3.

This comes after Super Mario Bros. joined the billion dollar club. At exactly $1.3 billion, it’s still the only film this year to hit that impressive milestone. In doing so Mario also became Illumination’s highest grossing film of all time, the second highest grossing animated film of all time only behind Frozen II, and the third highest grossing film in Universal’s history. That’s a lot of gold coins to go around.

Super Mario Mania

These records are nice, but they wouldn’t hold any real weight if the film wasn’t good. Thankfully, The Super Mario Bros. Movie delivered a colorful, endlessly fun, love letter to this legendary franchise. Whether it was the wonderfully energetic animation, the great voice cast which featured memorable performances from Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Chris Pratt, or endless sea of Easter eggs, this was a film for every generation of Mario fan. So much so that Super Mario Bros. is still playing in select theaters despite the film being available to watch at home for over a month. Mario Mania has become a very big thing as new toys have just been announced while Nintendo themselves is releasing the next game in the series, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, later this year. A sequel to the film is inevitable given the success of this first adventure, but just being in this current moment as a Mario fan is just smile-inducing. With a manageable 93-minute runtime Super Mario Bros. is one of the most rewatchable films in recent memory. That’s posed to make it Peacock’s most successful film in the streamer’s young lifetime.

Where Can I Watch Super Mario Bros.?

If you can’t wait for Super Mario Bros.’ August 3 Peacock release, the film is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, and all major VOD platforms. This includes VUDU, Prime Video, and Movies Anywhere. While Mario fans wait for August to come around, the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be seen down below.