The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the official title for the animated film adaptation of Nintendo’s beloved video game franchise. This should surprise no one, as we've been calling the movie exactly like that for a while now. The news was revealed today during a special panel at New York Comic Con.

Created by Shigeru Miyamoto, Super Mario is one of the most recognizable mascots in the whole world. Super Mario is also Nintendo’s second most profitable IP, behind only Pokémon. Even so, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is only the second movie Nintendo ever tried to make with its mascot. That’s because the franchise was adapted once before, in 1993, in a movie that displeased critics and fans alike. The live-action approach was too weird for the franchise, and the Super Mario Bros. movie became such a massive box office bomb that Nintendo would take almost three decades before deciding to make a Super Mario movie again.

So it would be an understatement to say we are all pretty excited to see Super Mario in theaters again and in animated format. And, so far, the images we saw from Illumination prove the Despicable Me studio is sparing no effort in bringing the Mushroom Kingdom to life. To be honest, we are a little unsure about Chris Pratt dubbing Mario, but the first trailer is looking so good that we are willing to risk it. We took a long time to see characters like Mario and Donkey Kong cross paths outside the video games, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie might start a new age for Nintendo franchises in theaters.

Pratt is not the only Hollywood legend to voice a Mushroom Kingdom character. The ensemble of The Super Mario Bros. Movie also includes Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as playing Kamek, and original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet making cameo appearances throughout the film.

Martinet helped to make Mario, Luigi, and Wario such iconic characters, so it’s excellent they remembered to honor the beloved voice actor. Plus, Black teased some musical numbers for Bowser, which is another good reason to stay tuned.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matt Fogel. The movie comes to theaters on April 7, 2023, in North America and April 28, 2023, in Japan. Check out the new trailer below.