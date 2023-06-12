The Super Mario Bros. are finally getting their due! The brothers have been an indispensable part of the childhood of numerous people around the world and it is probably the major reason behind the success of the feature. After a failed attempt at bringing the Italian brothers to the big screen in the 1993 live-action movie, this time around Nintendo did the right thing by presenting it in an animated form with the help of Illumination, and took many people back to their childhood.

Turns out the cast and makers of The Super Mario Bros. Movie are as much fans of the games as the rest of us. “I was absolutely obsessed,” says Chris Pratt in a new featurette reminiscing about playing the Super Mario Bros. game and what it meant to him. Pratt, self admittedly, is a big Mario fan and has played all the games, but he isn’t alone. Jack Black who played Browser, reveals, “I think, it was like 1982 and I stumbled upon Donkey Kong and that was my real intro into the world of the Mario Brothers.”

The film introduces a plethora of characters from across the Mario universe, from a reimagined Princess Peach to an army of Toads, and the movie makes use of each character to the best of its abilities and then some. “Nintendo was very conducive to my development as a child,” says Seth Rogan, who voiced Donkey Kong in the latest iteration. Co-director Michael Jelenic shares, “These games had such a big importance in my life, my early childhood, I didn’t have a lot of toys but I had Super Mario Brothers.”

A World Full of Easter Eggs

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has thousands of Easter eggs across the movie hidden in plain sight. Every rewatch will lead you to new discoveries that you missed before, things that everyone around the world could understand. Keegan-Michael Key, who voiced Toad in the film, notes, “You can live in Japan or Spain, or Nigeria and people still all play this game.” Adds Luigi actor Charlie Day, “It was a game we all played, and we all loved and still love.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will drop on DVD and Blu Ray on June 13 with more behind-the-scenes exclusives. You can check out the new featurette below: