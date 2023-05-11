After hauling in a billionaire box office in less than a month, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is ready to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to your living room. While the movie is still scoring big in theaters worldwide, Universal has set a date for the movie’s PVOD release, reveals Indie Wire.

While Nintendo is one of the biggest video game companies in the world, it took them two decades to bring their mascot Mario back to theaters after a failed 1993 Super Mario adaptation. However, the wait was well worth it since Illumination created an animated wonder that homages the Mario’s video game history while delivering a bright and colorful adventure for the whole family.

While we all expected The Super Mario Bros. Movie to be a commercial success, we are still baffled by how much money the movie already made. Currently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is by far the most successful video game adaptation ever to come to theaters. In addition, its $1.17 billion worldwide box office makes The Super Mario Bros. Movie the fourth highest-grossing animated movie of all time, behind only Incredible 2 ($1.24), Frozen ($1.28 billion) and Frozen II ($1.45 billion).

Since The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still bringing people into theaters, it might feel rushed to release it on demand next week. Still, since The Super Mario Bros. Movie was recently dethroned as the king of the box office by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s no wonder Universal is giving its animated hit one more weekend before the company starts collecting more money from people eager to buy or rent the movie at their home. And while a 41-day theatrical window seems short, it’s worth remembering Universal’s current agreement with exhibitors allows the company to release any movie on PVOD after 31 days if they make more than $50 million at the domestic box office.

Who’s Involved in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The star-studded voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Mario’s original voice actor, Charles Martinet, also makes cameo appearances throughout the film. The movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matt Fogel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently in theaters and will be available on PVOD Tuesday, May 16.