Joining Apple TV+'s exciting lineup of new shows, the highly anticipated four-part documentary series The Super Models invites you to step into the glamorous cosmos of modeling icons. Directed by Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the series offers an unfiltered glimpse into the profound journeys of some of the most illustrious names in the modeling industry: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. With an undertone similar to other documentaries about high-profile industry legends, the show unfolds as a VIP pass on the rollercoaster ride of supermodel stardom. While a pretty face can make an impression, it takes much more to forge a lasting legacy. From their early struggles to their periods of unparalleled success, the documentary explores the unique and inspiring life stories of each of these icons. Read on to find out all the details we have so far about The Super Models, including the release date, trailer, what it's about, and more.

When and Where Is 'The Super Models' Coming Out?

All four episodes of the documentary series premieres on Apple TV+ on September 20, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Super Models'

The Super Models delves deeply into the life of supermodels through the eyes of Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington. Offering an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of these models, the documentary series grants viewers exclusive access, pulling back the curtain to unveil the world behind the camera and beyond the glamorous catwalk. Each episode takes viewers on a journey through the personal and professional experiences that shaped these iconic figures, showing the trials, triumphs, and transformational moments that defined their unique paths to success. These supermodels not only ascended to the pinnacle of the fiercely competitive modeling realm but also blazed a trail for younger models in the industry to follow.

Who's Featured In 'The Super Models'?

True to its name, The Super Models features some of the biggest names to have graced the catwalk: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. Campbell is a British supermodel, actress, and businesswoman who rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s. Emerging as a trailblazer, Naomi Campbell became synonymous with the term "supermodel," attaining global recognition and breaking barriers in the industry. Considered one of the most iconic and recognizable supermodels of all time, she began her modeling career at a young age and quickly gained attention. She was the first black British model to grace the cover of British Vogue, a milestone that symbolized a significant shift in the fashion landscape. In the 2010s, Campbell also had some notable appearances on shows like Empire, American Horror Story: Hotel, Star,

Born in DeKalb, Illinois, Cindy Crawford is renowned for her distinct beauty, trademark mole above her lip, and successful modeling career that catapulted her to international stardom. She started her modeling journey at a young age and quickly gained attention for her striking looks and poise on the runway. Crawford's breakthrough came when she appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine in 1986. Crawford's success extended beyond the modeling world. She ventured into acting, hosting television programs, and launching a line of workout videos, showcasing her versatility and entrepreneurship.

Linda Evangelista is a Canadian supermodel known for her versatile looks, chameleon-like ability to transform in front of the camera, and her strong presence on the runway. She began her modeling career in the early 1980s, securing several contracts and quickly rising to prominence. Evangelista became a muse to numerous renowned designers, photographers, and makeup artists, contributing to her status as a supermodel. One of her notable career moments was coining the phrase "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day," reflecting the high status of supermodels in the industry during that era.

Christy Turlington, born in Walnut Creek, California, had an incredibly young start as a model. Turlington's modeling career took off when she was discovered at the age of 14 by a local photographer. She soon signed with a modeling agency and went on to achieve great success. She became a favorite of many renowned designers and photographers, gracing the covers of major fashion magazines and walking the runways for top fashion houses. Aside from her modeling career, Turlington is the founder of the nonprofit organization Every Mother Counts, which focuses on making pregnancy and childbirth safe for mothers worldwide.

What Is 'The Super Models' About?

Below is the official synopsis for The Super Models:

“The Super Models” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

How Many Episodes Does 'The Super Models' Have?

The series consists of four episodes, intricately detailing the journeys of supermodels from their humble beginnings to the pinnacle of their superstardom. Check out the episode guide below:

Episode 1: "The Look" - September 20, 2023

In 1983, four teenagers — Christy, Cindy, Linda, and Naomi — each step in front of a camera for the first time, igniting a seismic chain of events.

Episode 2: "The Fame" - September 20, 2023

Christy, Cindy, Linda, and Naomi work with fashion titans and walk the most high-profile runways, leading to a music video that changes everything.

Episode 3: "The Power" - September 20, 2023

Taking the world by storm, the women become the faces of '90s culture until shifting perceptions and a controversial remark shake things up.

Episode 4: "The Legacy" - September 20, 2023

As the women face life changes and find new roles as entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and mothers, they find the power in growing older.

Who Is Making 'The Super Models'?

The Super Models is a production of Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, directed by the Academy Award-winning Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills. Williams holds prestigious awards, including Oscars, Emmys, and a Peabody, and is the first African-American director to win an Academy Award (Best Documentary Short Subject for his short film Music by Prudence). Additionally, he is the creative force behind the scripted film Cassandro, featuring Gael García Bernal, which is set to premiere in select theaters on September 15 and globally stream on Prime Video from September 22. Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Bad Bunny also stars alongside Bernal, sharing intimate moments in the highly-anticipated film. Larissa Bills is recognized for works like On Pointe, Whoa! Sunday with Mo Rocca, and Snakes and Ladders. The executive producers of the show include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Barbara Kopple, Roger Ross Williams, and Geoff Martz, alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington Burns.