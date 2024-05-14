The Big Picture Get ready to stream The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat on Hulu August 23, starring Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan.

Based on a bestselling novel, the film follows three best friends through marriage, kids, and friendship challenges over two generations.

Searchlight Pictures have more exciting releases lined up for this year, including Kinds of Kindness, A Real Pain, and Nightbitch.

Tina Mabry's The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat has finally gotten a premiere date set for this summer. Deadline confirms that Searchlight Pictures has announced the drama film will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu on August 23. It stars Orange is the New Black's Uzo Aduba, When They See Us' Aunjanue Ellis and Love & Basketball's Sanaa Lathan.

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat is based on the 2013 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Edward Kelsey Moore, and it is directed by Mabry, who also serves as screenwriter alongside The Woman King's Gina Prince-Bythewood. The film centers around three best friends played by Aduba, Ellis, and Lathan, who dub themselves "The Supremes" and have gone through every achievement and struggle together for two generations. They experience the good and bad in marriage, having kids, and their friendship as they soon find their lifelong relationship being tested.

Other stars included in The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat are Russell Hornsby, Mekhi Phifer, Kyanna Simone, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Achiri, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Tony Winters, Dijon Means, Xavier Mills, Cleveland Berto and Ryan Paynter. At the same time, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen’s Temple Hill Entertainment are producing.

Searchlight Pictures Have More Upcoming Film Slates For The Year

Besides the upcoming project, Searchlight Pictures have been busy working on the release of Kinds of Kindness, Jesse Eisenberg’s Sundance film A Real Pain and Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch, all scheduled for this year. Kinds of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos’ sequel to Poor Things, is set for June 21, A Real Pain, which stars Eisenberg opposite Kieran Culkin, will drop on October 18, while Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams, will be released December 18.

Of late, Searchlight Pictures have released Laura Chinn’s Sundance drama Suncoast and Ned Benson’s romantic fantasy The Greatest Hits, both via Hulu. Suncoast stars Nico Parker and Laura Linney, while The Greatest Hits stars Lucy Boynton. As for The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, it will be available to stream on Hulu on August 23.