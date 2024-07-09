The Big Picture The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat is a film adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore's novel, featuring Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Sanaa Lathan.

The story explores the lifelong friendship of three women and their struggles, with a trailer showcasing pivotal moments and the group's dynamic.

Directed by Tina Mabry, the film will be available on Hulu on August 23, distributed by Searchlight Pictures.

Gather your friends - your table is ready as the trailer for Hulu’s upcoming feature, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat is served. The story of a lifelong friendship between three women promises that audiences will want to have a box of tissues nearby as Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard), and Sanaa Lathan (Succession) deliver jaw-dropping performances in the feature-length adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 novel of the same name. Helmed by Mississippi Damned director, Tina Mabry, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat showcases the unbreakable bonds between the trio and the struggles that each one faces behind closed doors.

Narrated by Ellis-Taylor’s Odette, the trailer for The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat opens on a pivotal moment in the lives of the women, as a young Odette and Clarice (Aduba) rescue their friend, Barbara Jean (Lathan) from her abusive partner, with Odette ready to throw down with the man who dared to lay a finger on her bestie. Jumping back and forth through time, the movie tells the story of each woman’s individual journey as well as how the personalities intertwined to add to the group dynamic. Through thick and thin, the women stood by one another and kept each other’s heads above water even in their darkest hours.

Paralleling the leading ladies as their younger counterparts are Kyanna Simone (White Boy Rick) as Odette, Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Barbara Jean, and Abigail Achiri (The Underground Railroad) as Clarice. Filling out the ensemble include names such as Mekhi Phifer (8 Mile), Julian McMahon (Charmed), Vondie Curtis-Hall (Justified: City Primeval), Russell Hornsby (Fences), Donna Biscoe (The Visitor), Tony Winters (Yellowjackets), Dijon Means, Ryan Paynter, and Cleveland Berto.

Who’s Behind ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’?

Searchlight Pictures is the studio handling the movie’s distribution, with its U.S. arrival date set for August 23, only on Hulu. Along with directing the feature, Mabry also co-penned its screenplay alongside Cee Marcellus (Nappily Ever After). The filmmaker’s previous critically acclaimed feature-length effort, Mississippi Damned, featured a cast that included Tessa Thompson and D.B. Woodside, and was largely based on Mabry’s life and experiences growing up in Tupelo, Mississippi. In television, she holds credits as a visionary behind episodes of productions including Women of the Movement, Pose, The Politician, and more, while queer cinephiles will undoubtedly recognize her name as the scribe of the classic 2007 film, Itty Bitty Titty Committee.

Check out the trailer for The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat above and stream the movie when it arrives on Hulu on August 23.