Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan and Julian McMahon for The Surfer at SXSW 2025.

Finnegan talks about filming in one location, the New Wave Australian films that inspired The Surfer, and their World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

McMahon discusses working with Cage's energy, finding his character opposite Cage, and the most challenging scenes of their 27-day shoot.

How can anyone not love Nicolas Cage? A new film premiering at South by Southwest in 2025, The Surfer, features Cage at his most energetic and unbridled.

From Vivarium director Lorcan Finnegan, Cage plays the titular surfer who returns to his idyllic childhood beach, where he's humiliated by a group of locals who deny him and his connection to this land. Amid the unrelenting antagonization, The Surfer is eventually drawn into a conflict that pushes him to the breaking point.

At SXSW 2025, Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Finnegan and co-star Julian McMahon, who plays the lead aggressor in the film, Scally, to discuss The Surfer, leaving viewers on the edge at all times, working with an intense creative spirit like Cage, and the influence of Australian New Wave cinema. Check out the full conversation in the video above or in the transcript below.

'The Surfer' Is Inspired by "New Wave Australian Films from the '70s"

"It's a wild ride."

COLLIDER: I really want to start with how much I enjoyed your movie. How have you been describing the film to people who aren't familiar with it?

LORCAN FINNEGAN: I really hate having to do that, but let's call it a thriller. This is a psychological thriller, but it's also got some psychedelic elements to it, and it's a wild ride. It's a very unique, very strange film, but also a lot of fun.

One of the things about the film that I really enjoyed is it keeps the audience off balance. Can you talk about that aspect?

FINNEGAN: Well, that was the script. The script was written by Thomas Martin. He sent me a two-page outline for a story, and we both loved New Wave Australian films from the '70s, so we felt this could be transposed into Australia to do a more contemporary version of that kind of thing. The script was then woven to be this journey that the character goes on, where the audience is thinking, “Are people gaslighting him, or is he starting to lose his mind, or what's happening here?" It’s all in the script, that construction, and then just how we shot it and using visual language to throw people in those directions througho