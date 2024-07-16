The Big Picture The psychological thriller The Surfer has set a release window for 2025.

The movie showcases another strong acting performance from Nicolas Cage following his turn in Longlegs.

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, the film portrays themes of redemption and personal growth.

After it got a six-minute standing ovation at this year's Cannes Film Festival, you can't help but be curious to check out The Surfer. The psychological thriller stars Nicolas Cage (Longlegs) as a man who goes back to his childhood surfing spot but quickly finds out that his experience won't be nostalgic at all. Today, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions announced that they secured North American distribution rights for the movie, and it is slated to premiere in 2025.

From the looks of it, The Surfer is one of those Nic Cage movies in which his performance reminds us just how good an actor he is. The thriller part of the story comes to life when Cage's character is faced with powerful locals who have some kind of conflict with him for reasons unknown. According to the movie's synopsis, tensions will get so high that the man will be pushed to his breaking point.

The Surfer also stars Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted), Nic Cassim (Mr. Inbetween), Miranda Tapsell (The Dry), Alexander Bertrand (Operation Buffalo), Justin Rosniak (Wolf Like Me), Rahel Romahn (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Finn Little (Yellowstone) and Charlotte Maggi (Rebel Moon).

Julian McMahon Previously Teased 'The Surfer' to Collider

Image via Cannes Film Festival

Earlier this year, Collider's Steve Weintraub talked to McMahon about The Surfer and the actor teased that the movie is "brutal" and shared how his experience working with Cage was:

"He's one of those actors who really carries things on his own energy and his own ability of interpretation and performance. He's just always interesting. That said, you never know what somebody's like until you meet them and you get to work with them, but he's just a bundle of energy, and he’s a bundle of creativity, and he's very thoughtful, and he's very inclusive. He wants everybody on set to be as invested in it as he is, and he invites you to be a part of that process."

The Surfer is directed by Lorcan Finnegan, who previously helmed intriguing titles like Vivarium and Nocebo. The screenplay is written by Thomas Martin (White Widow). The movie currently stands tall at an 87% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though we'll have to curb our enthusiasm to ride this wave, it looks like the new Nic Cage title will be worth the wait.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions premiere The Surfer in theaters in 2025. A specific release date is yet to be announced.