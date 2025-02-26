Summer is still a few months away, but Lionsgate is about to warm things up with its sun-soaked Nicolas Cage psychological thriller The Surfer. Before the beloved actor delivered a chilling performance as the demented titular killer of Oz Perkins's Longlegs last year, the film generated plenty of buzz at Cannes, where it debuted to rave reviews and a six-minute standing ovation. In it, Cage takes up the role of a businessman returning to his Australian beachside hometown for the first time in years, only to be denied access to the beach he loved as a kid. The official trailer released today shows his desperate fight against the surfer locals who exclude him, escalating the conflict to terrifying levels as he refuses to give up.

The Surfer begins with Cage's titular Surfer trying to take his teenage son to the beach to reconnect. Nothing is going right for him between his broken marriage, his frayed relationship with his child, and his job that, while fruitful, isn't what he dreamed of when living in Australia. Things get much worse when he meets the gang of surfers, led by a vicious Julian McMahon, who lord over his childhood beach and threaten him. Completely humiliated, he remains at the beach alone to stand against the powerful thugs, even as their abuse only gets more violent. With everyone around him seemingly against him and the heat only rising with each passing day, he quickly reaches his breaking point as the place he's spent his life trying to return to completely rejects him.

The role is right up Cage's alley after his past over-the-top parts as increasingly mad characters in films like Vampire's Kiss and Mandy. It also helps to have a co-star who's great at playing the villain, as McMahon demonstrated with his menacing portrayal of Victor Von Doom. According to the former Fantastic Four star, Cage brought a lot of creativity and infectious energy to the set that made The Surfer even more of a joy to work on for the rest of the cast. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year, he recalled how the Oscar winner brought the best out of everyone involved in crafting the "brutal" thriller:

"I've been watching him since, I don't know, Raising Arizona or something really early, and then a fan of a lot of stuff that’s coming out now. He's one of those actors who really carries things on his own energy and his own ability of interpretation and performance. He's just always interesting. That said, you never know what somebody's like until you meet them and you get to work with them, but he's just a bundle of energy, and he’s a bundle of creativity, and he's very thoughtful, and he's very inclusive. He wants everybody on set to be as invested in it as he is, and he invites you to be a part of that process. I like that, too. I like everybody to be working as hard as they can because they're enjoying themselves and they're getting a lot out of it. He's very giving, and available, and professional."

'The Surfer' Brings Together an Authentic Ensemble

A co-production between Australia and Ireland, The Surfer was directed by Vivarium helmer Lorcan Finnegan and written by Prime Target episode writer Thomas Martin. To fit with the Down Under setting, the talented ensemble heavily featured native Australian actors, with Nicholas Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, Justin Rosniak, Rahel Romahn, Finn Little, and Charlotte Maggi among those joining Cage and McMahon. Though Collider's Emma Kiely wasn't sold on the story in her 6/10 review of the film, she had high praise for the direction and pure insanity brought by the cast, particularly Cage, saying "Finnegan’s direction continues to mature, making a movie about, essentially, people being horrible to each other, into an engaging thrill ride that makes you severely nauseous but you still don’t want to get off."

The Surfer will be released in theaters on May 2. Check out the trailer in the player above.