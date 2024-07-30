The Big Picture MTV's 2024 reboot of The Surreal Life reunites celebrities in a dramatic Hollywood Hills mansion setting.

Kim Zolciak vulnerably navigates a messy divorce on TV, marking a chance to rebuild her image.

Despite personal struggles, Zolciak finds solace and potential love on MTV's The Surreal Life.

The Surreal Life is an American reality show that revolves around the lives of a group of celebrities. The show originally aired from 2003 to 2006 and has been revived several times. For its first two seasons, The Surreal Life aired on WB and then moved to VH1. Most recently, the fan-favorite reality show has been rebooted by MTV as The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and premiered on July 23, 2024. The format of The Surreal Life features different celebrities living together for a few weeks, engaging in various challenges, and navigating their interpersonal relationships which often leads to dramatic and entertaining situations. What makes the show so entertaining is the inevitable clash of personalities and the unexpected conflicts that arise when you put a bunch of famous people together in one house.

MTV’s reboot of the show features some pretty big names including Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Manny MUA, Tamar Braxton, Chet Hanks, and of course, Kim Zolciak, the latter who appears in the second secon. It also marks Zolciak’s return to reality TV after having previously starred in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy. However, Zolciak’s comeback is tainted by a string of personal controversies and public feuds. From her messy divorce with now-estranged husband Kroy Biermann to foreclosure threats and repossessions — the reality star’s life public life is nothing short of eventful at the moment. However, The Surreal Life might just be a platform for Zolciak to potentially reframe her public image and find support in the show’s audience.

Kim Zolciak Opened Up About Her Struggles During 'The Surreal Life' Premiere

Say what you will about Kim Zolciak, but the former RHOA star got extremely vulnerable during The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets Season premiere. The former Bravolebrity broke down in tears over her divorce during a therapy session in the episode. As she performed some breathing exercises, Zolciak realized how much support she needed to navigate her marriage breaking down. She then chose to confide in her castmates, letting them know, “Kroy does not want me here. When I go home, I’m gonna get divorced.” The RHOA alum added that she didn’t feel “protected in her marriage,” and talked about how lonely she felt as she dealt with all of this. “I’ve been a mom since 18, so you gotta stay strong,” professed the reality star.

During a confessional, she shared that the session was really important for her to be able to process her emotions. In the middle of her breakdown, Zolciak is heard telling her costars Jonny Weir and Macy Gray, “I’m a f-king basket case,” as they try to calm her down. However, later expressed her surprise at how honest she was with her new celebrity friends. In Zolciak’s exact words, “I don’t know how to let go and then especially be that vulnerable in front of seven, I say strangers, but I feel safer with them than I do if I was to do that with Kroy.” Zolciak opened up about how she finally feels comfortable enough to share her true feelings while noting how sad it was that she wasn’t able to do the same with her estranged husband.

Kim Zolciak’s Life Has Been in Shambles Lately

When talking about her decision to join the MTV reality series, Kim Zolciak shared with E! News that she saw it as a chance to escape the relationship drama at home. "It was awesome," she revealed. "My goal was to recenter myself, take a break, and get into a new environment to think and gain some clarity. Leaving my kids was very hard, but it was a much-needed break," referring to all the drama surrounding her divorce. Zolciak had originally filed for divorce back in March 2023 but the legal battle between the former couple has been long-winded since then, with a brief reconciliation period in between.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple listed their separation date as April 30, 2023, with Zolciak stating their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak requested primary custody of the four children she shares with Biermann, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kane, and Kaia Biermann along with Zoliack’s daughters Brielle Karenna and Ariana Lenee, who were adopted by Kroy in 2013. One day after Zolciak's filing, Biermann submitted his own request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children.

As reported by E! News, Zolciak was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet to monitor the treatment of their kids over 30 days. Although both were still living in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Biermann requested exclusive, temporary, and permanent use and possession of the property, as well as any other properties he purchased during their marriage. Later on, People reported that the Don’t Be Tardy star also filed a motion for her estranged husband to undergo drug testing, alleging that she has seen him “smoking marijuana,” leading to serious safety concerns for the kids.

The ‘RHOA’ Alum Hasn’t Just Been Dealing With a Messy Divorce

In June 2024, People broke the news that the court ordered the couple to attend mediation to resolve their disputes, with a divorce trial scheduled for November 2024 if they cannot reach an agreement. The couple attempted to reconcile in July 2023 when Zolciak filed papers to dismiss their divorce case. Page Six then spotted the couple walking to church with their four children. However, in August 2023, TMZ reported that Biermann filed for divorce once again — and this time around, it seemed pretty final.

To make matters worse, it was discovered that the reality star and her NFL fame ex-husband were facing significant financial troubles and owed a huge amount to the IRS in unpaid taxes. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the couple owes $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from the years 2013, 2017, and 2018. Additionally, they owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes from 2018. These financial issues came to light after their lavish country club mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, which was prominently featured on RHOA, went into foreclosure in February.

‘The Surreal Life’ Offered Zolciak a Fresh Start

After all this drama, Zolciak has a chance to slow down and reinvent herself in The Surreal Life. The reality star described how her experience on the show is different from anything she has ever done before in an interview with The Knockturnal. “Housewives had incredible moments but a lot of drama. On The Surreal Life, I was raw and open. It was incredible to let my guard down,” she shared. In another interview with People, the Bravo alum shared that she intentionally didn’t watch any previous episodes of the show just because she didn’t want to “have any inhibitions” going into it. The reality star shared that she needed some time away from everything to gain some clarity during her messy divorce — and The Surreal Life helped her do exactly that!

Kim Zolciak credits her two older daughters, especially 27-year-old Brielle Biermann, as her biggest support system. She shared that her firstborn encouraged her to join the show and always offered advice when needed. "They wanted me to get away from the house and the dark, negative stuff happening here and try something new and different," Zolciak explained.

The Reality Star Might Just Be Open to Love Once Again!

But a sense of inner peace isn’t all Zolciak got out of her stint on the MTV reality show. The RHOA alum made the most of her time in the house and engaged with all of her cast members. A notable connection, however, which fans can hope to see more of, is between Zolciak and Chet Hanks, the son of Hollywood icon Tom Hanks. As shown in The Surreal Life trailer, things quickly heat up between the duo and they just can’t keep their hands off each other. "Kim is a MILF," Chet confesses to the cameras in an interview. The trailer then cuts to nighttime footage of Zolciak and Hanks climbing into bed together, with Zolciak remarking, "That's gonna look so terrible," in an audio snippet over the footage.

Now that the filming is over, Zolciak revealed to People that she is still in contact with Hanks. However, if the fans want to know what the future holds for this potential couple, they will have to watch the show and see what happens. According to Zolciak, “Chet's a great guy. He's adorable. We've shared many incredible moments throughout the season, including some deep conversations. He's great.”

Considering all this, Kim Zolciak's reality TV comeback offers a chance to reshape her public image during her tumultuous divorce from Kroy Biermann. The Surreal Life has already allowed Zolciak to reveal a more vulnerable side to her with her candidness. This portrayal has the potential to make Zolciak appear more relatable and highlight her side of the story through all the drama she has been involved in lately.

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets premiered on July 23, 2024. New episodes air every Tuesday on MTV.

