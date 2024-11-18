Actors, reality stars, Olympians, and music performers are in the cast of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. The cast must follow the orders of an android named Sloan during a healing getaway in Columbia. That's where Kim Zolciak-Biermann met Chet Hanks. Zolciak was previously the star of Don't Be Tardy... which followed her family. She's currently separated from her former football-player husband, Kroy Biermann, who filed then refiled for divorce in 2023.

Hanks is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. He is hanging out with the former Bravo star while the show is airing. People are wondering if Hanks and Zolciak-Berimann are dating. Their comments about each other in their interviews also make the rumors seem real. Hanks' newest comment shows he might be making more plans with the mother of six children.

Chet Hanks Would Move to Georgia for Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Hanks gushed about the "Tardy for the Party" singer at the MTV Video Music Awards. "One of the best moments of my life was meeting Kim Zolciak," he told Page Six. He said they were "really good friends," and he could see himself moving closer to her. "I’m living in Nashville right now, so it’s not that far [from Georgia]," he said.

Hanks was asked to comment on the reality star's ongoing divorce. He said he wishes her "the best with that." Zolciak-Biermann posted pictures and videos of a Jelly Roll concert she attended with Hanks in a Nov. 13 Instagram post. "One of my absolute favorite concerts and everyone that was/is part of this massive operation is beyond kind. There are no words for the happiness and joy that surrounded us all that night," she wrote in the caption. "I saw a whole lot of sparkle in the crowd." Her daughter, Ariana, commented, "So beautiful." The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets is available to stream on Apple TV+

