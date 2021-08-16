Five of them, one of him...who will win?

The official trailer for the upcoming post-apocalyptic drama The Survivalist, starring Ruby Modine, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and John Malkovich has just been released. It's a topical movie about a global pandemic that causes the downfall of society. Meyers plays a former FBI agent who protects a young woman from one particularly formidable foe: a gang leader (Malkovich) who wants the woman for himself because she has a unique immunity to the virus which destroyed society.

The trailer shows a world that has fallen apart, and a battle between Meyers and Malkovich at Meyers' ranch. While Makovich has Meyers outnumbered, it looks as though Meyers has home team advantage in this epic night that looks like it will take all night. At the center of this conflict is Sarah, played by Ruby Modine from Happy Death Day and Shameless, who seems to be the only hope that the world has to return to normal.

Despite there being five of the bad guys and only one of the good guy, Meyers is shown picking off Malkovich's men while the two swap cheesy lines of dialogue and painfully hyperbolic screaming. The Survivalist comes from director Jon Keeyes, who previously worked with Malkovich in Rogue Hostage, which was released earlier this year.

The Survivalist comes to theaters and video-on-demand services on October 1. Check out the trailer and synopsis for The Survivalist below.

The synopsis for The Survivalist:

A year and a half after the fall of civilization due to a viral outbreak, a former FBI agent is forced to protect a young woman immune to the disease from a dangerous gang leader hunting her for her blood.

