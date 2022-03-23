Viewers have a new look at what to expect from the film The Survivor. HBO has released a new trailer for the film that tells the true story of Harry Haft. The trailer begins with Haft (played by Ben Foster), a professional boxer, walking to a boxing ring. It also cuts to flashbacks to his time boxing as a prisoner in Auschwitz, which he says "keeps going on in my head," and that he can't stop it. It then shows a journalist telling Haft that he covered one of his fights and is interested in telling his story as a survivor of Auschwitz.

Haft is interested in getting media coverage so that his old girlfriend will know that he is still alive. To do this, Haft decides that he wants to fight Rocky Marciano. The trailer then shows people learning that Haft made to deal to survive by fighting, with one person telling Haft that he's a traitor. Haft is later trained by Charlie Goldman (played by Danny DeVito), although Goldman thinks that the odds are against him. Towards the end of the trailer, a flashback shows a Nazi at a boxing ring telling Haft that he has to choose between his life or his boxing opponent's life. It concludes with Haft talking about how these were the types of choices he had to make every day.

The film also stars Vicky Krieps (as Miriam Wofsoniker), Bill Magnussen (as Districh Schneider), Peter Sarsgaard (as Emory Anderson), Saro Emirze (as Perez Haft), Dar Zuzovsky (as Leah), and John Leguizamo (as Pepe). Foster and Devito were also executive producers for the film. It was directed by Barry Levinson. Levinson's previous work includes 2015's Rock the Kasbah, 2014's The Humbling, and 2012's The Bay. He is also a producer for the film. Justine Juel Gillmer wrote the film's screenplay.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Barry Levinson's 'The Survivor' Sets April Release Date on HBO

The Survivor is based on the book Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano by Alan Haft. New Mandate Films' Matti Leshem, BRON Studios' Aaron L. Gilbert, Baltimore Pictures' Jason Sosnoff, and Scott Pardo were producers for the film. Joel Greenberg, Brenda Gilbert, Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Anjay Nagpal, Ron McLeod, Jason Cloth, and Richard McConnell were executive producers. The USC Shoah Foundation provided detailed historical consulting to the film. "We are immensely proud to bring The Survivor to the HBO and HBO Max audience," Francesca Orsi (Executive Vice President of HBO Programming) previously said about the film. 'Barry's meticulous exploration of this true story of unimaginable choices, perseverance and redemption coupled with Ben's transformative performance will captivate viewers and stay with them long after the credits roll."

The Survivor is scheduled to premiere on HBO on Wednesday, April 27, in honor of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). In the meantime, check out the new trailer below:

‘What About Bob?’: What About Bill Murray’s Most Underrated Gem?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (145 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies