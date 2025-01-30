Booked and busy seems to be the case for two actors who are also part of two of the biggest IPs on streaming right now. Charlie Vickers, best known for his role as Sauron on Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Yerin Ha, set to star as Sophie Baek, the lead of Bridgerton Season 4 opposite Luke Thompson, will be teaming up together for a Netflix Australian drama The Survivors. The streamer unveiled its 2025 Australian slate today, along with a slew of other projects for the U.S. Netflix.

The Survivors is among three of the projects for Netflix's Australia lineup. According to Variety, it's a "moody coastal crime drama" based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper. The show will be set in Tasmania, exploring the aftershocks of a tragedy in a small community. A decades-old mystery also comes into play. Tony Ayres will serve as the showrunner. Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes image of Vickers and Ha, smiling together on a beach.

Just How Booked and Busy Are Vickers and Ha?

Image via Netflix

Since 2022, Vickers has played the role of Sauron in The Rings of Power. The Prime Video show serves as a prequel series to both The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit. It takes place thousands of years before The Hobbit. The events of the television series take place during Middle Earth's second age. Five seasons have been planned for the television series. The first two seasons are available to stream on Prime Video. Ha is entering her third IP by taking on the role of Sophie Baek in Bridgerton. Ha also starred as Kwan Ha in the television adaptation of Halo, which ran for two seasons and was canceled in 2024. Also in 2024, Ha starred as a young Reverend Mother Kasha in the Dune prequel series Dune: Prophecy.

Both Vickers and Ha seem to be trading fantasy for the modern world in The Survivors, but not before Ha takes on Regency-era England. The fourth season of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton is currently filming. Season 4 will adapt the third book in Julia Quinn's bestselling Bridgerton series, An Offer From a Gentleman. The Cinderella-inspired story will finally have Benedict Bridgerton as our leading man, finding love first in a Lady in Silver, then Bridgerton family maid, Sophie. But what Benedict doesn't realize, is that the women are one in the same.

There is no current release date, other than 2025 for The Survivors. Stay with Collider for the latest updates and catch Vickers as Sauron on The Rings of Power available to stream on Prime Video.