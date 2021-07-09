Netflix has released the trailer The Swarm, a French horror movie about blood-thirsty locusts and the dangers of bending nature laws to human will. After premiering in French theaters, The Swarm is being released internationally by Netflix this August.

The trailer presents Virginie (Suliane Brahim), a single mother of two trying to stay ahead of the bills by farming locusts, an ecological source of protein with a growing market in France — delicious! Unfortunately for Virginie, her efforts are not enough for her to profit, at least until an accident makes Virginie aware of a secret formula to increase locust production. All the locusts need to thrive is a special secret ingredient: blood. While the concept could give birth to a campy horror film, the new trailer also shows us The Swarm is grounded and highly focused on realistic relationship dynamics.

Just Philippot directs The Swarm from a script by Jérôme Genevray and Franck Victor. The Swarm also stars Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, Raphael Romand, Nathalie Boyer, Victor Bonnel, Vincent Deniard, and Christian Bouillette. The Swarm was selected for the International Critics' Week at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic. Now, with Netflix handling international distribution, the world will finally be able to stream The Swarm‘s gruesome parabole about human greed and the vengeance of nature.

Get ready to fend yourself against the locust soon, as The Swarm will be debut on Netflix this August 6. Check out the new trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis of The Swarm:

This mother is barely making ends meet, raising and selling locusts — but everything changes when she discovers the locusts have a taste for blood.

