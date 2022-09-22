The Swearing Jar, by director Kate Hewlett, begins with Carey (Adelaide Clemens) singing a list of curse words directly to the camera, followed by “happy birthday baby.” This video is being made for her husband Simon (Patrick J. Adams) on his fortieth birthday, which seemingly revolves around Carey singing a series of songs about Simon with guitar accompaniment from Owen (Douglas Smith). The Swearing Jar—written by Kate Hewlett, who also wrote the book and play of the same name—like this song, is also trying to balance two sides, as the film has this sweet-hearted nature, occasionally punctuated by a surprise bit of sourness. But also, The Swearing Jar attempts to balance two different love stories in a way that feels inherently awkward and frustratingly obvious—making The Swearing Jar a film that tries to keep its hand hidden, even though the audience can already see what it’s holding.

The Swearing Jar follows Carey as she’s stuck between two loves. Simon and Carey have a wonderful marriage that certainly isn’t without its problems. Simon’s mother Bev (a charmingly blunt Kathleen Turner) makes sure to come by and point out the flaws in her former marriage to Simon’s father, and mention the bad traits that Simon inherited from him. Carey and Simon’s marriage is also about to become even more complicated, as these young newlyweds are soon to become parents.

But one day when visiting a bookstore, Carey meets Owen, an aspiring musician who immediately takes a liking to Carey. While she avoids his interests, she also finds something intriguing in Owen, an endearing spirit that makes him hard not to love. Even though Carey and Simon’s relationship is strong, Owen might be too interesting of a possibility for Carey to avoid.

The Swearing Jar is a fascinating idea on its own, but its script draws too much attention to itself. Especially in the relationship between Simon and Carey, there’s an almost attempt to make them talk to each other with the same level of banter as an old screwball comedy, and it always feels slightly off. Hewlett’s script does a great job of presenting genuine joy in a new relationship, both through Carey and Owen, but the screenplay often feels overwritten, as if having these characters say less would actually mean more for the viewer, instead of having them express themselves nonstop to the audience. At times, The Swearing Jar can almost feel like a Hallmark movie in the way these characters present themselves to each other.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: 'The Swearing Jar' Trailer Shows One Woman With Two Love Stories [Exclusive]

Additionally, the editing is so deliberate and specific that it makes it clear there’s more going on than what we see on the surface. While this is likely a story that will be more successful for audiences that don’t know what they’re walking into, The Swearing Jar also feels like a film that has a secret that it’s just desperate to get out, and it largely gives away what its hiding simply through the construction of the narrative.

The Swearing Jar relies on the performance of Clemens, and as Carey, she does a commendable job in a role that could really test the audience’s allegiance. Yet Clemens doesn’t make us dislike Carey because of her dual loves, but instead, her performance makes us understand how easy it is to fall for two people at the same time, and how new loves can potentially alter your life in unexpected and surprising ways. Adams and Smith are also quite good in roles that have to win over Carey in completely different ways. Simon is likable, yet we have to understand why Carey would want to seek something new away from him, meanwhile, Owen gives Carey the potential for a relationship that we should be against, yet we also sort of root for, given the context of the story. All three of these performances when taken together make this screenplay work in a way that it might not have without the proper actors at the helm.

The Swearing Jar also relies heavily on various songs, also written by Hewlett and mostly sung by Clemens, that help explore the mindset of Carey throughout this story. Like much of the dialogue, these songs can come across as a bit too on-the-nose, and sort of breaks up the momentum of the film by continuously jumping to Simon’s 40th anniversary, and Carey’s performance with Owen. Even though Carey is a singer-songwriter in the film, these moments almost make you wish there had been a more natural way for The Swearing Jar to integrate these songs into the overall story.

The Swearing Jar is a decent idea, but the screenplay and editing draws attention to itself in a way that takes away from the film’s biggest moments—a shame considering these moments could’ve been extremely effective if handled in a slightly different way. Mackay certainly has an interesting style, one which highlights the lightness and beauty of new love, and Hewlett’s screenplay is unique and intriguing in its own way, but The Swearing Jar can’t overcome fundamental issues that curbs this film’s ambitions before it can reveal its bigger picture.

Rating: C