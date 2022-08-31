Adelaide Clemens faces a difficult romantic decision in a new Collider exclusive trailer for the musical romance film The Swearing Jar. Hailing from director Lindsay MacKay (Wet Bum), the film stars Clemens as Carey, a music teacher who throws a birthday concert for her husband, reflecting on all the happy memories and tribulations they faced over their years together including the birth of their child and a lie that threatens their marriage. In the process, she establishes a connection with the guitarist Owen (Douglas Smith), leaving her torn between two separate love stories that are due to collide on stage.

The trailer starts with the concert which frames the entire story before Carey bursts into a song about her loving relationship with Simon (Patrick J. Adams). Clemens' excellent singing voice plays over the adorable scenes the two share together as husband and wife, all culminating in the most exciting thing possible for a couple - the moment they realize they're going to be parents. Something is off about Simon though as he hides a slip of paper he was originally going to show his wife. As Bev (Kathleen Turner) points out, secrets killed her marriage, and it leaves some doubts in Carey's head about how loving and trusting Simon really is.

Meanwhile, the footage shows her burgeoning relationship with Owen. He takes a real fascination with Carey and the pair clearly have a strong connection, so much so that Carey starts to feel wrong about sharing so much with Owen while keeping it under wraps from Simon. It leaves her in a whirlwind of emotions as she juggles the potential loves of her life and the secrets that could tear down her marriage.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: Chris Rock and Javier Bardem Face Off in 'Look At Me' Trailer

The Swearing Jar is adapted from an acclaimed play of the same name by Kate Hewlett (Malory Towers). First appearing at the 2008 Toronto Fringe Festival, the play became an instant success, winning the Best of Fringe award before going on to win Outstanding New Play at the New York International Fringe Festival and earn a nomination for the 2013 Governor General’s Literary Award for Drama. Hewlett also wrote all the songs herself, inviting her old friend Tim Williams (Brightburn) to compose the tracks for the film. Jane Loughman (All About Who You Know), Kyle Bornais (From the Vine), and Tony Wosk (Sorry For Your Loss) all served as producers while Morris Ruskin (Glengarry Glen Ross) executive produced.

Loughman had high praise for how the film brought a high level of talent and musical prowess together to create a mix between the musical and the cinematic:

The Swearing Jar is a true hybrid film. From moment to moment, it is a romance, a drama, a comedy, and a musical. It's all of the above. The musical aspect is spectacular. Kate, the super multi-hyphenated talent that she is, has written all the songs. And we brought in this amazing composer, Tim Williams, a Canadian based in LA, who composes, orchestrates and conducts. We are so proud to be bringing this gorgeous, relatable, musical romance to the screen. The Swearing Jar presents the perfect opportunity to produce a prestige independent film, with huge audience appeal, incredible emotional impact, and gorgeous visual style. I am so excited to shoot this lovely film with such an incredibly talented team, including AFI alumna, director Lindsay MacKay and our amazing cast: Adelaide Clemens, Douglas Smith, Patrick J. Adams and Kathleen Turner.

The Swearing Jar makes its limited theatrical run on September 23. Check out the exclusive trailer and new poster below.