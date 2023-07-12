In the summer, especially after a nice Fourth of July holiday, you might be feeling a tad bit patriotic, and in that case, maybe you shouldn't fire up 1968's American-dream-doubting film The Swimmer. This movie doesn't just look at the traditional, upper-middle-class way of life with a bit of a cocked eye, it lifts the rock from that experience to get a good surreal look at its seedy, despicable underbelly. It's a film that came at the perfect time, starring Burt Lancaster, a classic Hollywood movie favorite, while fusing it with New Hollywood sensibilities, spearheaded by the young husband and wife creative partnership in Frank and Eleanor Perry. What starts as a film that feels much more akin to the positive and feel-good American movies of the '50s slowly finds itself devolving into a cynical and tired late-'60s movie. The Swimmer will tear down any satisfactory feeling that you might find in yourself while chasing your dreams. Happiness in exchange for hard work and a tight-knit community is never guaranteed, but our eventual failures certainly are.

Up until the late '60s, few Hollywood films dared to explore the darker parts of the Norman Rockwell-like America that the country had built itself upon. For the decades up until then, many movies had been made to boost a sense of morale in American citizens. Movies such as The Great Escape with Steve McQueen and Giant with James Dean felt like they were designed to continue ingraining a certain set of values into society, with the intention that young adults would enlist in the military, or create a positive sense of our nation's state. While many of these things would prove to be problematic, Hollywood used the powers of movies to get people to see things in this fantastical, heightened way. In the same way that you can show the pros of the land through movies, you can also show the cons. New Hollywood movies offered a rebuttal to the ways of Old. These movies, such as Easy Rider and Rosemary's Baby, were often small, independent movies shot with a grainier look that offered skeptical views of the world around us, and the American values that were portrayed so highly in the media of the 1950s were no longer safe.

RELATED: This Surreal Horror Movie Turned Disney World Into a Nightmare

The Dark and Surreal World of 'The Swimmer'

The Swimmer finds itself somewhere dead in the middle. The film opens in a somewhat disorienting fashion, with our fit, tan, middle-aged lead character, Ned Merrill, jogging out of the woods in a Speedo and hopping into the pool of a seemingly random house. It turns out that the owners know Ned, and not only are they aware of who he is, they like him a lot! Like, a lot. Ned is greeted with a ridiculous amount of enthusiasm, gets too comfortable with the way he looks at and hugs his friend's wife, dominates the conversation, and accepts too much to drink...all after showing up uninvited. Straight off the bat, something is off.

From here, the film's plot falls into place. Ned looks at the path from this first house to his own, an 8-mile stretch littered with several pools along the way, and decides that he will hop in every single one of them on his journey. The rest of the first half of the movie is spent with Ned doing more of the same: jumping in people's pools, giving unsolicited advice, tinkering with their belongings, harassing women, drinking too much, and being idolized by everyone that he comes across. A heightened, romantic, orchestral score follows him along his way that feels out of place the first time you hear it but eventually feels more like a representation of his self-image as it goes on.

'The Swimmer's Ned Is a Very Unreliable Protagonist

Image via Columbia Pictures

Towards the end of the first act, Ned comes across his children's old babysitter, Julie (Janet Landgard), who is now 20 years old and swimming in a pool with her friends. Predatory Ned goes full creep-mode as he marvels over Julie's maturation and newfound adulthood, scanning her up and down. Julie doesn't seem to mind, though, and goes along with him on his journey for the rest of the first half of the movie. Even though the events are portrayed as positive interactions, the tone that rides along the next 30 minutes is an uneasy one. Whatever Ned is doing, it's not good.

As the movie goes along, Julie oddly never changes out of her two-piece bathing suit, and Ned never lets her get far away. What already began as a gross feeling only gets worse, and our lead's intentions become dumbfoundingly clear. The two lengthily discuss their shared history, with Julie ending up confessing her long-gestating infatuation for him. The tone shifts though, Julie avoids Ned's advances, and any suspicions you might have had about our lead being an unreliable protagonist become fully apparent. Has every positive interaction that Ned has had been in his head this whole time? Or have they all been real, and now his insecurities are taking over the narrative?

A Takedown of the Mid-20th Century American Dream

Image via Columbia Pictures

If anything, the first half of The Swimmer paints a dark, disturbing, and surreal portrait of the way that American life was made out to be between the '40s and late '60s. Ned Merrill is a grown, white, fit, man who is worshipped by everyone around him, is apparently successful in his long-running career, has a family who loves him, and several lifelong friendships. This world is Ned's, not the other way around. The movie uses odd dialogue and heightened, exaggerated orchestral cues to bring a thick cloud of romance to Ned's escapades. There are several bizarre montages of Ned running through the woods from one pool to another where director Frank Perry uses cross dissolves, layers of images on top of each other, extreme lens flares, and long, rambling voice-overs to give the film a strange, dreamlike state. Ned's adventures become more and more extravagant, pushing its representation of the mid-20th century white man's American Dream further and further until the weight of it all finally gives.

Without spoiling things, the second half of The Swimmer is not so kind to Ned. Once he loses Julie's adoration, our lead gradually loses the infatuation of those that he comes across more and more until there's absolutely nothing left. People become annoyed by him, start shoving his life's shortcomings in his face, troubles with his home life surface, and eventually, people become completely disgusted by him. By the end of the movie, Ned Merrill is the product of an era that the world was ready to leave far in the past. Artists of the late '60s were the voice of a generation that was tired of seeing a squeaky-clean view of America on screen. The Swimmer is a movie that feels like it's literally caught in the middle of a change in the guard between Old and New Hollywood. What started as a bright, summery, technicolor movie with Ned being a beloved everyman ends up becoming a visually-mute, autumnal fever dream in which our protagonist is all but a memory, happily forgotten by everyone around him.

The Swimmer isn't exactly a bona fide essential classic in film history, but it should be. It's a film that hit at the perfect time in movie history, reflecting the real-to-life change in societal norms as its moves through its carefully constructed screenplay. None of this would work as well without Burt Lancaster in Ned Merrill's shoes, though. He gives Merrill a natural progression from the type of man that Americans held on a pedestal to becoming a washed-up, despicable relic of a forgotten time. Hopefully, as time goes on, the film itself doesn't end up forgotten to time. It's the ultimate takedown of the mid-20th century male American dream and a masterpiece of the New Hollywood era.