Netflix has unveiled a trailer for The Swimmers, an upcoming drama that is set to tell the true story two siblings who made history through sports. The story is set to center around war-torn Syria and the 2016 Rio Olympics, a time when the two young sisters embarked on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use, all the while putting their lives at risk. The movie is set to premiere in November in select theaters.

The trailer for The Swimmers reveals that the story will focus on three major arcs in the story of Yusra Mardini (Nathalie Issa) and Sara Mardini (Manal Issa): their training and competing days in civil war-ridden Syria, their daunting experience in a lifeboat with a group of people who fled the country with them, and Yusra's winning round at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

In addition, the trailer also illustrates how difficult (not to say impossible) it is to keep normal life going in a country at war. The experience is underscored in a scene where a swimming competition is cut short by an aerial attack that forces everyone to run for cover. At the same time, the trailer suggests the movie will dedicate plenty of time to its sports arcs, with the sisters training as hard as they can, while never giving up on the dream of becoming world champions.

Image via Netflix

Besides real-life siblings Nathalie and Manal Issa, the cast of The Swimmers also features Ahmed Malek (The Furnace), Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead), Ali Suliman (Lone Survivor), Kinda Alloush (Excuse My French), James Krishna Floyd (Hulu’s No Man’s Land), and Elmi Rashid Elmi (Dune). The Swimmers is directed by Sally El Hosaini. The filmmaker earned international acclaim back in 2012 after also writing and directing a story about siblings: My Brother The Devil tells the story of two brothers who have to learn how to navigate London and deal with the prejudice directed at them for being Egyptian.

The biopic draws inspiration from Mardini’s own autobiography Butterfly: From Refugee to Olympian - My Story of Rescue, Hope, and Triumph. The story was adapted for the screen by director El Hosaini and Jack Thorne, who previously penned 2017 inspiring story and surprise hit Wonder and HBO’s His Dark Materials.

Netflix premieres The Swimmers on November 26. You can watch the trailer below: