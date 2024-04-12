HBO is taking big swings with their latest book-to-TV adaptation, The Sympathizer. Based on the Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name by Vietnamese author Viet Thanh Nguyen, the miniseries follows the Captain (Hoa Xuande), a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist spy, who serves as a North Vietnamese mole but secretly harbors a conflicting sense of comradery with the South Vietnamese forces. As the Vietnam War draws to a close and is followed by the fall of Saigon, the Captain leaves Vietnam for Southern California. Despite moving across the globe, his espionage duties continue. As the Captain becomes heavily involved with the refugee community, the Captain comes face-to-face with certain people from his home country who might put his life at stake.

Directed by Park Chan-wook, known for his work on Oldboy, The Sympathizer is an in-depth exploration of intersecting identities in the heat of political tensions. Joining Chan-wook is Don McKellar as co-showrunner. The show is a joint collaboration between HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media, together with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.

The Sympathizer officially premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14 at 9 pm ET. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for the upcoming series.

The Sympathizer

Hoa Xuande

The Captain

Hoa Xuande takes on the role of the Captain, the central character of the series. As a double agent, the Captain navigates between serving the former South Vietnamese Army as an intelligence officer and acting as a spy for the North Vietnamese.

Born to a Vietnamese servant and a French priest, the Captain was raised with a strong educational foundation, making him exceptionally literate and intelligent compared to his peers. Fluent in English and possessing a vast knowledge of American culture, he becomes a valuable asset in the world of cross-continental espionage. However, as his loyalties are torn between conflicting sides, the Captain inevitably reaches a crossroads amid his assignment.

Xuande joined the cast of The Sympathizer after an extensive open casting call worldwide, which stretched across North America, Vietnam, Europe, and Australia. An Australian actor of Vietnamese descent, Xuande had his breakthrough role in Netflix’s live adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, playing Lin. He’s also starred alongside Ronny Chieng, playing Elvin in the ABC comedy series Ronny Chieng: International Student.

Fred Nguyen Khan

Bon

Fred Nguyen Khan portrays Bon, a childhood friend of the Captain since their days at lycée (a government school funded by the French). Alongside Man, the Captain regards Bon as one of his “blood brothers”, symbolizing the depth of their bond. Despite sharing a strong friendship, Bon maintains a conservative political stance, fueled by his deep-seated patriotism and a profound aversion to Communism, which stems from the tragic loss of his father at the hands of Communist forces.

Bon takes great pride in his physical prowess, honed through his past experience as an airman, enabling him to perform feats such as parachuting from airplanes, enduring arduous marches with heavy loads, and exhibiting exceptional marksmanship with both pistol and rifle. A disciplined and loyal soldier, Bon later discovers a newfound sense of purpose upon his relocation to Los Angeles.

Khan’s previous projects include Kevin Hart’s 2021 comedy-drama Fatherhood and the TV series Transplant.

Duy Nguyễn

Man

Duy Nguyễn plays Man, one of the Captain’s closest allies and his handler within the Communist ranks. In stark contrast to Bon’s anti-Communist stance, Man wholeheartedly embraces Communism., aligning himself with the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese cause. Similar to the Captain, Man also holds a high level of literacy and intellectual acumen and has a few times hinted at a potential interest in literature and teaching.

Man’s anti-colonialist beliefs are deeply rooted, influenced by his great-uncle, a World War I veteran who served as a gravedigger in Europe, and his aunt, a French nurse known for her anti-colonial activism whom he eventually marries. Man’s charisma and intellect are what pull the Captain into the fold of the Communist movement.

With a background in theatre, Nguyễn starred in the award-winning short film The Elevator and had a minor role in CBS’ Ghosts.

Toan Le

The General

Toan Le takes on the role of the General, the former head of the South Vietnamese Secret Police. A decorated veteran with numerous medals to his credit, he holds a strong preference for the democratic values upheld by France and the United States, strongly opposing Communism. Before seeking refuge in California, the General previously spent several months in the United States as a junior officer, undergoing training with the Green Berets, an experience that solidified his anti-Communist stance. Alongside his wife and children, the General resides in a nice part of Los Angeles, where they operate a liquor store on Hollywood Boulevard.

Despite living a more domestic life in the States, the General’s formidable reputation and military past still reverberate among fellow refugees. Remaining dedicated to the fight against Communism, he actively seeks out traitors within the refugee community and orders the killings of suspected Viet Cong allies. Utilizing the funds from his liquor store, the General funds a guerrilla army in Vietnam, continuing his ongoing vendetta against Communist forces.

Before The Sympathizer, Le played Alex in the 2012 Bruce Davidson film Bigfoot. He can also be seen in Visioneers and Bullets, Blood & a Fistful of Ca$h.

Vy Le

Lana

Vy Le plays Lana, the daughter of the General. Gifted academically from a young age, Lana earned a scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley. However, her pursuit of education is met with detest from her parents, who think that the school upholds a communist agenda. Despite their concerns, Lana persists and graduates, only to harbor new dreams of becoming a singer.

The Captain encounters Lana for the first time since her school days when she performs as a backup singer at a wedding. Seamlessly navigating both American and Vietnamese cultures, Lana effortlessly adapts to various social circles and changing times. Her ability to blend into different environments catches the attention of the Captain, leading to a budding attraction between them.

Alan Trong

Sonny

Alan Trong takes on the role of Sonny, one of the Captain’s former college classmates. Sonny is known to be dangerously idealistic. As a student, he emerged as a prominent figure within the anti-war faction of Vietnamese foreign students, organizing assemblies and advocating for peace. Making the transition into journalism after graduation, Sonny began his career as a reporter for an Orange County newspaper.

Driven by his desire to effect change within the refugee community, Sonny founded a Vietnamese-language newspaper aimed at serving the Vietnamese diaspora. However, his bold and unfiltered approach to reporting quickly draws the attention of the General, putting Sonny’s life in jeopardy.

Trong previously appeared in Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War, which was released via Prime Video.

Sandra Oh

Ms. Sofia Mori

Sandra Oh plays Ms. Sofia Mori, the secretary of the Department of Oriental Studies at Occidental College, where the Captain also works as a clerk. Sofia is a Nisei or a second-generation Japanese-American. Although Sofia initially maintains a reserved attitude towards the Captain, their professional interactions gradually evolve into a casual sexual relationship over time.

Oh reshaped the landscape of television with her role as Dr. Cristina Yang in the ABC medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. She continued to wow audiences in the spy thriller series Killing Eve, portraying the enigmatic agent Eve Polastri. Oh’s extensive career has earned her widespread acclaim, including two Golden Globe Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. Dedicated to Asian representation in TV and film, Oh has been honored as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. The actress is set to join Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, and Keke Palmer in Good Fortune.

Robert Downey Jr.

Various Roles

Robert Downey Jr. plays not just one, but multiple supporting roles in The Sympathizer - all of which have something to do with the trajectory of the Captain’s life. As seen in the trailer, one of the roles Downey Jr. takes on is a slick, cutthroat CIA agent who becomes the Captain’s boss in Los Angeles.

Downey Jr. has had quite the year. Fresh off his Oscar-winning role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Downey isn’t taking a break from the screen any time soon. The Marvel Cinematic Universe alum has been keeping himself busy with numerous projects. Recently, he worked on his personal documentary Sr., which explores the relationship between Downey and his father, and serves as executive producer for Perry Mason and Sweet Tooth.