With all the confusion between Max and HBO Max and whatever Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming plans are, one thing remains certain - nobody is doing it quite like HBO when it comes to original programming. They have been on a dream run recently with shows like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, and The White Lotus, and their rich catalog feature some of the most iconic limited series like Watchmen and Chernobyl. So the idea of the master filmmaker Park Chan-wook and actor-producer Robert Downey Jr. adapting a Pulitzer-winning novel for HBO is nothing short of ecstatic.

The Sympathizer, based on the acclaimed and award-winning debut novel of the same name by Vietnamese author Viet Thanh Nguyen, is a multi-faceted look at the Vietnam War and immigrant identity, blending genres and styles into an epigrammatic thriller. If all that sounds amazing to you, here is everything we know so far about The Sympathizer.

When and Where Will The Sympathizer be Released?

The release date for The Sympathizer isn't set in stone yet, but the recent trailer from HBO confirmed that the series premieres in 2024. The show will air weekly on Sundays like all of HBO's premium shows and will also be available to stream on Warner Bros. Discovery's brand-new streaming platform Max.

Is There a Trailer for The Sympathizer?

On April 12, 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the first trailer for The Sympathizer at their investor meeting, where they announced their new streaming service Max. The trailer opens up with an interview with our narrator and the lead character called The Captain, as he gives the interviewee an insight into the complex nature of the Vietnam War and the nature of spy work. The trailer gives us a taste of the series, its expansive plot, its many twists and turns, social commentary, black satire, political intrigue, American identity, and espionage.

The trailer also gives us our first look at the several characters Robert Downey Jr. is playing in the movie, sporting transformative make-up and over-the-top accents in each role, and showcases the different relationships he shares with The Captain. The trailer ends with giving us a good look at all the major actors in the show's amazing cast, from Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) to Ky Duyen.

What Is the Plot of The Sympathizer?

The Sympathizer is a story told from the perspective of a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist spy, who acts as a North Vietnamese mole but is also conflicted due to his sense of comradery with the South Vietnamese military. The Captain, as he's called, escapes to America following the fall of Saigon and the massacre that follows, where a lot of people he knows closely die. Much of the story revolves around the dual identity of The Captain, and that dynamic only increases with his move to America. He continues to act as a mole for the North Vietnamese and meets a variety of interesting people and also starts a couple of affairs. He also agrees to become a consultant on an American film about the Vietnam War, clearly parodying Apocalypse Now and Platoon, but finds the depiction of the film highly romanticized and almost dies in the making of it.

Here's what the official synopsis of the show reads:

"Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States."

Who Is in the Cast of The Sympathizer?

The central Vietnamese cast of The Sympathizer is largely comprised of unknowns as the casting director Jennifer Venditti opened a worldwide casting call in order to find suitable actors of Vietnamese descent. Finally, actor Hoa Xuande, who played the character of Lin in Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series, landed the lead role in the series and will play The Captain. Other actors like Fred Nguyen Khan (Fatherhood), Toan Le (Bigfoot), Alan Trong (The Tomorrow War), Duy Nguyễn, and Vy Le, who makes her debut with the series, were all also cast in the same way.

Robert Downey Jr. will also star in the series, and play multiple roles in various antagonistic capacities. The actor is known worldwide for his beloved portrayal as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he will get a chance to flex his acting muscles and play several extravagant characters, each representing different facets of America. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Park Chan-wook said the following about how Downey became attached to the project:

"Well, all the great actors are very picky, and I would think the reason why he chose this project is because he read the novel, and he liked the thoughts behind this novel and how this novel compares the Occidental values and Oriental values. And he has a great interest in telling the story of refugees and this novel tackles on the Vietnamese refugees who came to the United States after the war. So I think that was some of the reasons why he said yes to this project."

Additionally, actors like Sandra Oh and Ky Duyen, along with Kayli Tran (Ambulance), VyVy Nguyen (Young Sheldon), and Kieu Chinh (The Joy Luck Club), will be joining the cast in recurring roles.

Who Is Making The Sympathizer?

Park Chan-wook is one of the most renowned filmmakers on the international stage, often considered to be one of the best of the 21st century, and has delivered timeless masterpieces like Old Boy and The Handmaiden. The South Korean auteur is known for his dark and stylish cinema, and having him behind this project is a dream match-up. He will serve as an executive producer on the show and also direct three episodes of it, with Don McKellar (Sensitive Skin) serving as the showrunner. Park Chan-wook has previously ventured into the English language industry a couple of times, outside his groundbreaking work in South Korean films, even winning the award for Best Director at last year's Cannes Film Festival for Decision to Leave. He has previously directed all episodes of the BBC production The Little Drummer Girl, and The Sympathizer will be the second series in the master filmmaker's repertoire.

The Sympathizer marks the latest collaboration between A24 and HBO after they teamed up to bring titles such as Euphoria, Irma Vep, and the forthcoming series The Idol, and is already expected to be a major awards contender for the network.

Episodes of the series will also be directed by celebrated Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles (City of God), and TV veteran Marc Munden (Utopia). Robert Downey Jr. will also serve as an Executive Producer on the show, which will be his second collaboration with HBO after producing Perry Mason.

Writers on the series are Mark Richard (The Good Lord Bird), Naomi Iizuka (Tokyo Vice), Maegan Houang (Counterpart), Anchuli Felicia King (The Baby), and Tea Ho (All the Same).