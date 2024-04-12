HBO’s latest venture, The Sympathizer, marks a bold adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, bringing to life a tale of espionage, identity, and political turmoil. The seven-episode miniseries follows the enigmatic Captain (Hoa Xuande), a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist spy entangled in a web of conflicting loyalties. As the Vietnamese War draws to a close and Saigon falls, the Captain’s journey takes him to Southern California, where his espionage duties persist amidst the growing refugee community Facing threats from both past and present, the Captain balances on a fine line where survival could mean betrayal, as well as the opposite.

Directed by filmmaker Park Chan-wook, best known for his seminal works Oldboy and Decision to Leave, and co-show run by Don McKellar, The Sympathizer promises to retell an often overlooked part of history by combining intrigue, drama, and dark comedy - true to the nature of the original novel. The miniseries also brings together a strong ensemble cast, featuring up-and-coming Vietnamese actors Fred Nguyen Kha and Toan Le, and also some of Hollywood’s biggest names, Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh.

Without further ado, here’s where you can watch The Sympathizer.

Is The Sympathizer Premiering on TV?

Absolutely! The Sympathizer, which has seven episodes, premieres on Sunday, April 14th. The series airs from 09:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Audiences can subscribe to HBO via their television provider, which will give them access to the seven-day, 24-hour HBO network available on traditional pay television. For further information, contact your provider.

Is The Sympathizer Streaming Online?

The simple answer is yes! The Sympathizer is available to stream on Max. Max offers an expanded lineup compared to regular HBO, encompassing all the acclaimed series, blockbuster movies, and specials. If you’re already subscribed to HBO, you automatically have access to Max, ensuring a seamless streaming experience.

For those who don’t have Max yet, the streaming platform offers plans with either monthly or yearly billing options. There are different Max plans to choose from, each with its respective prices. The With Ads plan is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, providing a 16% savings.

For those preferring an ad-free experience, the Ad-Free plan is available at $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year, offering over 20% savings. For an enhanced ad-free experience, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan is priced at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year, with over 16% savings. It’s important to note these prices do not include applicable taxes.

Can You Watch The Sympathizer Without HBO?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. The Sympathizer is only accessible through the HBO channel and Max streaming platform.

Watch The Sympathizer Trailer

The Sympathizer is an upcoming miniseries adaptation of Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, which follows the tumultuous journey of the Captain (Xuande), a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist spy, whose allegiance is torn between conflicting ideologies and loyalties. Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and its aftermath, the Captain finds himself navigating the treacherous cross-continental landscapes of war and identity.

Against the backdrop of a vibrant refugee community, the Captain struggles to assimilate with the clashing Los Angeles culture while facing the haunting specter of his homeland. Encounters with familiar faces from Vietnam threaten to unravel his carefully constructed facade, putting his life at risk as his espionage duties persist.

The espionage thriller delves into the intricacies of maintaining a dual identity during a political era where allegiance carries life-or-death consequences. In a time when choosing sides is crucial, failure to do so could prove fatal. But aligning with one faction doesn’t automatically guarantee your safety.

What’s The Sympathizer Episode Schedule?

Check out the official episode schedule for The Sympathizer:

Episode 1: "Death Wish" - April 14, 2024

Episode 2: "Good Little Asian" - April 21, 2024

Episode 3: "Love It or Leave It" - April 28, 2024

Episode 4: May 5, 2024

Episode 5: May 12, 2024

Episode 6: May 19, 2024

Episode 7: May 26, 2024

