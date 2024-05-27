The Big Picture The Sympathizer may get more seasons based on additional books by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Executive producers Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey are focused on the successful completion of the first season before moving to sequels.

The show's finale reveals exciting twists while maintaining a balance of surprise and logic in the storytelling.

HBO's The Sympathizer came to a horrifying end on May 26 when it aired its seventh and final episode, but it seems that may not be its ultimate conclusion, as it has the potential to continue with more seasons. In a recent interview with TheWrap, the series' executive producers Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey hinted at a possible Season 2 despite it being a limited series; however, just like the first season, which is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s award-winning book of the same name, it will be based on the author’s other books.

"We’re so in love with these characters and I think with Hoa as our Captain it would be amazing," Burrell shared. "There’s three books; there’s going to be more; Viet is obsessed with these characters." However, Downey divulged that the team wants to ensure the complete success of the first installment before proceeding to sequels to avoid "messing something up." In Downey's words:

"But we are right now focused on just getting The Sympathizer out to the world and seeing hopefully that everybody appreciates it. There’s more story to be told for the Captain’s journey in this world, but right now it’s like anything. I’ve been part of other things that have had sequels. You just have to get the first one right, you can’t look too far past that or you’re going to mess something up."

'The Sympathizer' Finale Has A Few Revelations

Close

Created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, The Sympathizer premiered on HBO on April 14. It is a miniseries that centers on the Captain (Hoa Xuande), a North Vietnamese spy in the South Vietnamese army, who is forced to escape to the U.S. with his general toward the end of the Vietnam War. While living within a community of South Vietnamese refugees, Captain keeps spying on the people and reports back to the Viet Cong, triggering him to struggle with where his original allegiance lays.

The show's seventh and (for now) final episode reveals where Man (Duy Nguyen) has been all this time, and has several exciting twists, according to McKellar. The showrunner said,

"When you’re writing, you want to surprise people, but you also want to give them enough hints and want to make it make sense. The problem with seven, the final episode, is that there are quite a few revelations that you don’t just want to stack up on top of each other. When we revealed him, we wanted it to be 'Oh yeah, of course. That’s who it is. I knew that on some level.'"

All episodes of The Sympathizer are available to stream on Max. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on Season 2.

The Sympathizer

Near the end of the Vietnam War, a plant who was embedded in the South Vietnam army flees to the United States and takes up residence in a refugee community, where he continues to secretly spy and report back to the Viet Cong. Release Date April 14, 2024 Cast Robert Downey Jr. , Kieu Chinh , VyVy Nguyen , Kayli Tran , Evan Shafran , Sandra Oh Seasons 1 Producer Karen Wacker

WATCH ON MAX