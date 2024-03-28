This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A political story set to move its leads across the shadows is about to begin, with a new trailer for The Sympathizer released by Max. With only a couple of weeks to go until the miniseries created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar debuts on HBO and Max, the marketing campaign is speeding up — taking into account that the first look at the project was released almost a year ago. The fate of the Vietnam War is in the balance for the Captain (Hoa Xuande), and his place in history will be determined by what he's able to do in The Sympathizer's world of spycraft.

The trailer continues to establish the premise of The Sympathizer for audiences, following the Captain as he's sent from the North Vietnamese forces into the South Vietnamese army. After arriving in the United States near the end of the war, the protagonist lives in a community of South Vietnam refugees, where he's given the mission of reporting back to the Viet Cong. Considering the tense situation the Captain finds himself in, we'll see him struggle between his new loyalties and the life he built before the events of the upcoming miniseries.

Watch the new trailer below.