Editor's Note: The following contains The Tailor Season 2 spoilers.

The Big Picture Season 2 of The Tailor starts with Peyami still haunted by his traumatic shooting and finding solace in alcohol and Cemre's company.

Peyami attends Dimitri and Esvet's wedding but struggles to see them together, leading to a night of intoxication and a close call when Dimitri visits Peyami's house.

Dimitri discovers Peyami's secret about his long-lost father, Mustafa, and after a heartfelt conversation, offers his support while also using Mustafa's affection for Esvet against her.

The Tailor (originally titled Terzi), a Turkish drama on Netflix directed by Cem Karcı, ended on a thrilling high for its first season. Following a trio of characters each keeping their own secrets, The Tailor presents a complex narrative that takes its time to develop and unfold. As is common on Netflix's dramas, The Tailor Season 1 gave us love triangles, following the tensions arising in the friendship between popular fashion designer Peyami Dokumaci (Çağatay Ulusoy) and his best friend and business partner Dimitri (Salih Bademci) when Peyami develops a close relationship with Dimitri's fiancé, Esvet (Şifanur Gül). In Episode 8 of Season 1, Peyami ends up being on the receiving end of a bullet when Esvet tries to shoot at Dimitri. In an attempt to save his friend, Peyami puts himself in the line of fire, and it's suggested that Peyami may have breathed his last breath. Season 2 of The Tailor picks up sometime after these tragic turn of events as it's established that Peyami survived the gunshot, although it left him with some deep mental wounds. With its first season having such a wild cliffhanger, how did The Tailor Season 2 end?

How Does 'The Tailor' Season 2 Start?

Image via Netflix

Season 2 of The Tailor picks up with Peyami, who is seen sitting by a bar alone when Cemre (Berrak Tüzünataç) notices him. Clearly, Peyami hasn't recovered from the memories of the tragic day at the ranch when he was shot. Thankfully, Cemre helps Payami drown his sorrows in alcohol for the night. Their interaction is interrupted, though, by Peyami's traumatizing memories. Before leaving, Peyami invites Cemre to what turns out to be Dimitri and Esvet's wedding.

The next day, Peyami and Cemre attend Dimitri's wedding. Dimitri's mother Lia (Lilâ Gürmen) offers her condolences for the death of Sülün (Celile Toyon), Peyami's grandmother, and apologizes for not being there for him in his time of need. Peyami is soon led away from the polite exchange when he's informed about a tear in Esvet's wedding gown. It turns out that Esvet had ripped her dress intentionally to find an opportunity to be alone with Peyami. However, their conversation is interrupted by Dimitri, who appears with Cemre. Upon finding out that Cemre was accompanying Peyami, Esvet feels jealous but finds herself powerless about her situation. It's revealed that in a bit to do the right thing, Peyami had restrained his feelings for Esvet.

Unable to stand the sight of Esvet getting married to Dimitri, Peyami vanishes with Cemre, at the time of the wedding vows. Peyami's frustration reaches a boiling point when he gets intoxicated, thanks to Cemre's assistance. To avoid embarrassment, Dimitri heads to Peyami's house for a late-night party. A close call is avoided when Peyami's father, Mustafa (Olgun Simsek), exits his room and makes his way to the swimming pool. Thankfully, Esvet manages to distract Dimitri while Peyami leads his father back to his room. The night follows to be only more stressful for Esvet who would now have to satisfy Dimitri on their wedding night. Surprisingly, Dimitri chooses against consummating their marriage although the next day at the breakfast table, he suggests that he and Esvet did have intercourse to make Peyami jealous.

Dimitri Discovers Peyami's Biggest Secret in 'The Tailor' Season 2

Image via Netflix

On the other hand, Dimitri faces pressure from his father Ari (Vedat Erincin) to replace Peyami, who has not been performing very well professionally, lately. Peyami has been struggling with his feelings and consequently, his focus has moved away from his work. When Peyami does not show up for a meeting, Ari gives Dimitri a final warning. In Peyami's absence, Esvet comes to Peyami's house to meet Mustafa. Coincidentally, Peyami also returns to the house at the same time. A confrontation follows between Peyami and Esvet as Esvet questions Peyami for not doing anything even after knowing her feelings. Meanwhile, tragedy is avoided when Dimitri, who has come to Peyami's house in search of him, rescues Mustafa from drowning. Unfortunately for Peyami, Dimitri comes to know about Mustafa's existence – something that Peyami has been trying to keep a secret all along.

With the secret out, Peyami and Dimitri engage in a heartfelt conversation as Dimitri reiterates how lucky Peyami is to have a father like Mustafa. After being unaware of Mustafa's existence for 25 years, Dimitri shows a very welcoming attitude towards Mustafa and offers his support to his friend Peyami. He asks Peyami to focus on his work and come up with the designs for his collection, motivating him to let the bygones be bygones.

However, Dimitri does not leave the opportunity to use Mustafa's affection for Esvet against her. In fact, he goes on to suggest that considering Esvet's motherly behavior, he and Esvet should consider having a baby together. Unfortunately for Dimitri, he continues to receive a cold gaze from Esvet who does not wish to accept their relationship, forcing Dimitri to even return to his former girlfriend Suzi (Ece Sükan). At the same time, he comes to loggerheads with his father Ari as he continues to face pressure regarding Peyami's association with his company.

Peyami continues to struggle to find his lost motivation in life despite his attempts to design something new for the collection. On coming to know about Ari's plans to get rid of Peyami, Esvet tries to help Peyami, but he continues to avoid her. Fortunately, Peyami's mother Kiraz (Evrim Alasya) comes to Peyami's help under the guise of a woman named Kumru who's looking for cleaning work at Peyami's studio. On her first day at work, Kiraz comes across Mustafa who identifies his wife. Peyami thinks it to be a case of mistaken identity initially, but the incident motivates Peyami to go looking for his mother once again. Peyami is heartbroken when he discovers that his mother left because of her embarrassment with Mustafa.

Meanwhile, Dimitri blackmails his father to hand him the reign of the company as Dimitri reveals that he's aware of how Ari and Lia got hold of the property that belonged to Esvet. Dimitri breaks the news to Peyami but without revealing the real reason why Ari decided to step down. On the other hand, Cemre helps Peyami leave behind the ghosts of his tragic past and move on with his life. After seeing Esvet kiss Peyami, Dimitri decides it is time for Peyami to leave the company and offers to buy his shares – a proposal that invokes a laugh from Peyami.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Shows on Netflix Right Now

Why Does Dimitri Try to Oust Peyami?

Image via Netflix

Motivated by Mustafa's insistence that Kumru was indeed Kiraz, Esvet starts an investigation to find Kiraz. Peyami finds a new lease on life when a piece of cloth, which belonged to his grandfather, given to him by Kiraz motivates him to pursue his passion again with the same zeal. After visiting an old show that he frequented with his grandfather, Peyami finds the motivation to prove his critics wrong by announcing a fashion show which will take place in eight days' time on Mustafa's birthday. He also shows a more welcoming attitude toward his father as he invites him to have breakfast with him.

Dimitri, meanwhile, continues to struggle with his father who keeps trying to push him down for not being able to manage the company effectively. It’s revealed that Dimitri also faced abuse from his father as a child, and Ari used to trap young Dimitri in the same trunk which later Dimitri used to trap Envet, as shown in Season 1. Forced to make a move, Dimitri pays Peyami a visit to convince him to drop the fashion show. Peyami confronts Dimitri and asks him to reveal the real reason why he wants Peyami out of the company. Dimitri comes clean as he reveals his dissatisfaction with Esvet's love and affection toward Peyami. Peyami promises Dimitri that he would never betray his friend, even for a woman.

When Peyami meets Esvet later in the day, he reiterates the same, asking Esvet to stop meeting him. Esvet reveals the real reason behind their meeting. Using the ring that Mustafa gave her, Esvet found out that Kumru was indeed Peyami's mother, Kiraz. Although Kiraz didn't want to meet her son, she's forced to confront her greatest fear when Peyami finally comes face-to-face with his mother. Peyami calls out to his mother for staying in the shadows even after coming back into his life as Kumru. Peyami expresses his strong dissatisfaction with being abandoned by his mother, asking Kiraz to return to her life. Kiraz informs Peyami that it was his grandmother's death that helped her return to her son's life. It was his grandmother who forced Kiraz to leave Peyami and Mustafa's side when Kiraz couldn't give her a grandchild – the purpose for which she was bought by Peyami's grandmother.

Life Comes Full Circle for Peyami and Dimitri in 'The Tailor' Season 2

Image via Netflix

At the end of Season 2 of The Tailor, Kiraz's revelation helps Peyami accept his mother as he now understands her predicament. On the other hand, Dimitri finds support from his wife, Esvet, who has softened towards him after noticing his struggles with his childhood trauma. In a moment of courage, Dimitri takes out the trunk that was used by his father to keep him trapped. After destroying the wooden trunk with an ax, Dimitri sets fire to it in front of his father, in an act of rebellion, establishing that he will no longer be put down by his abusive father.

After correcting the course of both their lives, the friends Peyami and Dimitri join hands to prepare for the fast-approaching fashion show. On the day of the Peyami Dokumaci Fashion Show, Peyami decides to accept his past and present. In an act of acceptance, he presents his father in front of the entire crowd. His mother Kiraz also joins the father and the son on the stage. As the crowd welcomes the gesture with loud applause, Kiraz embraces the love of her life, Mustafa, with warmth and love while Peyami looks on.

Despite the impression that all the characters have been able to make peace with the realities of their lives, The Tailor Season 2 throws another twist at the audience through what seems to be a sneak peek of Season 3. It is hinted that a reignited relationship between Peyami and Esvet seems to have created trouble between Peyami and Dimitri, who feel betrayed by his friend. In a shocking and dangerous turn of events, a vengeful Dimitri possibly tries to kill Peyami using a bomb that could endanger everyone in the room, including Dimitri. While this sneak peek would certainly evoke more interest in Season 3 of this Turkish drama with dark undertones, it also hints that it is not the end of chaos for the conflicted characters who find themselves navigating the complexities of their relationships with each other. The ending of Season 2 of The Tailor makes it evident that it's not the end of the road for Peyami, Esvet, and Dimitri and their troubled relationships.