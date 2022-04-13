Netflix has released a new trailer for The Takedown (Loin du périph), an upcoming buddy cop comedy film featuring French stars Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte. The film is a direct sequel to 2012’s On the Other Side of the Tracks (De l'autre côté du périph), in which Sy and Lafitte play two cops from very distinctive backgrounds who must overcome their differences to solve a big crime.

The Takedown’s trailer reintroduces us to Ousmane Diakhité (Sy) and François Monge (Lafitte), two cops who couldn’t be more different from one another. Ousmane is a bad boy with a reputation for causing chaos, while François is a by-the-books cop who loves sticking to the rules. While Ousmane gets involved with streetfighting, François likes to do yoga in his free time. And while Ousmane grew up in poor neighborhoods, François was born into a wealthy family. So what could possibly unite these two people? Their shared interest is in catching criminals.

The new trailer shows how Ousmane and François will band together once more, this time to dismantle a drug trafficking scheme that’s leaving a trail of corpses in France. In order to do so, the duo will need to travel across the country and find out who’s behind the criminal organization while also restraining themselves from killing each other. It’s a classic buddy-cop flick, elevated by the massive talent of two of France’s biggest stars.

While The Takedown is unquestionably a comedy, the new trailer also underlines how the film is not lacking thrilling set-pieces. The sequel will feature fast car chases on cliffside roads, parachuting, explosions, demolitions, and many gunfights. It looks like The Takedown aims to deliver the perfect mix of good laughs and adrenaline-inducing action.

The Takedown is directed by Primetime Emmy-winner Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, Lupin). The movie was written by Stéphane Kazadjian (Modern Love), and produced by Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer. In addition to Sy and Lafitte, The Takedown’s cast also includes Izïa Higelin, Jean-Louis Tilburg, and Dimitri Storoge.

The Takedown debuts on Netflix on May 6. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Takedown:

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

