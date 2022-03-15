The movie is a sequel to 'On the Other Side of the Tracks'.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming action-comedy film The Takedown (Loin du périph in the original French), which stars Omar Sy (The Intouchables) and Laurent Lafitte (Elle) as the lead crime-stopping duo.

The movie is a sequel to the 2012 French film On the Other Side of the Tracks. This follow-up also centers around the characters Ousmane Diakité (Sy) and François Monge (Lafitte), two cops with very distinct styles, worldviews, and backgrounds. Reunited once again to stop crime and solve mysteries, the two policemen are set on a new investigation that leads them on a journey across France. However, what seemed to be an uncomplicated drug deal at first turns out to be a high-scale conspiracy filled with danger. But as action-packed, as their adventure is, it is just as comedic because of their antics.

The trailer begins with a tense scene, as the crime-solving duo storm into what seems to be the middle of a martial arts training session. But soon, the tension is cut through as Ousmane makes a joke that references the book and movie of the same title, Fifty Shades of Gray. From then on, the minute and a half trailer balances snippets of heavy action sequences with moments of pure humor. We see an intense cliffside car chase one second, and the next we are witnessing the humorous banter between Diakité and Monge. Not to mention that there seems to be a hilarious chase scene in a supermarket wherein Diakité is riding a go-kart and Monge a bicycle. The trailer certainly makes the movie seem especially made for crime-action fans who also want to have a good laugh.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The 32 Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (March 2022)

The Takedown is directed by Primetime Emmy-winner Louis Leterrier, the director behind the 2013 movie Now You See Me. The movie was written by Stéphane Kazadjian (Modern Love), and produced by Eric Altmayer and Nicolas Altmayer. In addition to Sy and Lafitte, the cast also includes Izïa Higelin as Alice, Jean-Louis Tilburg as Contrôleur, Dimitri Storoge as Brunner.

Follow the hilarious cop duo on another thrilling investigation in The Takedown, premiering worldwide on May 6, exclusively on Netflix. You can watch the trailer and check out the poster down below.

'Weekend Family' Trailer Reveals Disney+ First French Original Series This is Disney+'s first original French series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Margarida Bastos (216 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos