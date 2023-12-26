The Big Picture The Taking of Deborah Logan is an underrated horror film that combines found footage with elevated horror, offering a unique and terrifying experience.

The film does justice to the subject of Alzheimer's disease, depicting it realistically and without belittling its effects.

The movie surprises viewers by transitioning into a demonic possession story, delving into complex relationships and delivering emotional punches that make it more than just a series of jump scares.

It is not uncommon for some of the best films to end up flying under the radar, especially in the horror genre, and even more so in the found footage subgenre. One of the biggest examples of this unfortunate tendency is the 2014 horror pseudo-documentary The Taking of Deborah Logan, not simply because it missed out on a theatrical run, but because it's a horror entry that is unlike anything the genre has seen. Psychological, supernatural, body, and medical horror are only a few of the scares that this smaller-budget film has to offer. In a sea of less-than-satisfactory pseudo-documentaries, The Taking of Deborah Logan, while sharing similar elements to others of its kind, is a rare film that combines found footage with elevated horror. Despite this, the feature film debut of horror director Adam Robitel has quietly lived on various streaming services for the past decade. The 90 minutes of twists and turns, undoubtedly deserve better. Even amid almost unanimous critical acclaim, the found footage film remains a casualty of the direct-to-video release. Had the film received a theatrical run back in 2014, it is undeniable that The Taking of Deborah Logan would be in the found footage hall of fame today.

Negative Test Screenings Prevented 'The Taking of Deborah Logan's Theatrical Release

The Taking of Deborah Logan is a supernatural found footage film that sees a documentary crew, led by medical student Mia (Michelle Ang), arrive at the home of Deborah Logan (Jill Larson) and her daughter Sarah (Anne Ramsay) to document Deborah's progression and experience with Alzheimer's disease. In the process of exploring the disease and how it affects not just Deborah, but her friends and family, Sarah and the crew begin to suspect that something else may be contributing to Deborah's increasingly strange behavior. Despite medical professionals not believing that something darker may be at play, the documentary explores Deborah's past and how it connects to disturbing crimes committed by a pediatrician who went missing years prior. As Deborah's condition grows more serious, unexplained events caught on camera ultimately lead to a terrifying and disturbing finale that cannot easily be forgotten.

Robitel's first feature was released in 2014. It was available through electronic sell-through, allowing audiences to pay a one-time fee for viewing, and was accessible on demand soon after. So, why did the film not get a theatrical release? According to Robitel, the film was not very well-received at its initial screen test and was deposited on Netflix, just in time for Halloween. Despite no theater premiere or marketing campaign, audiences took notice and the film got some recognition. However, the strengths and unique characteristics of the found footage gem make it easy to imagine how popular the film would be today, had it gotten the theatrical release it deserved.

Before the Scares Begin, 'The Taking of Deborah Logan' Starts As a Medical Documentary

The start of a horror pseudo-documentary introduces viewers to Deborah Logan as the subject of Mia's thesis film about Alzheimer's, and part of the first act is dedicated to explaining the physical and emotional effects of the disease. Included are interviews with Deborah and those closest to her, as well as her doctors and neurologists. Deborah explains in the documentary that she often experiences her mind "leaving the premises," and footage captures her forgetting memories in real-time. If a viewer did not know what they were watching, they may actually believe that they were watching a student's attempt at documenting Alzheimer's. Even as the film begins to reveal itself as horror, the film never belittles the disease it is centered around. It is about a quarter of the way through the film that audiences get the sense that something more disastrous is lurking beneath the surface.

One of the biggest pleasant surprises that The Taking of Deborah Logan has to offer is how well-shot it is. Found footage films are notorious for extreme levels of shaky cam and poor camera quality, often making it difficult to follow what is going on. This is not the case with Deborah Logan. The film prioritizes high-quality footage, even as chaos ensues. It consistently gives viewers a clear window into the increasingly complex plot, with quick cutaways from the terror as the crew is running away and shots that linger on Deborah menacingly fixated on the camera. These snapshots of the elderly woman's diminishing state, to the horror of her daughter and the crew, are accompanied by quality pacing as one secret is revealed after the next.

'The Taking of Deborah Logan' Is More Than A Demonic Possession Story

Another way Deborah Logan surprises the audience is the unveiling of its true form: a demonic possession story. One of the first things that reveal something darker may be at play is Deborah's paintings of her yard through one of the house's windows, which depict a dark figure getting closer and closer, until you can see its eyes. This is a turning point in the film, as it lines up with Deborah beginning to speak in a deeper, corrupted voice, and appearing more alarmingly emaciated.

The more the situation deteriorates, the more terrifying and emotional the film becomes. The complicated relationship between Deborah and Sarah as mother and daughter is explored, with Sarah returning home to be the caregiver for her mother, despite Deborah not understanding her daughter's sexual orientation. The dynamic between the two grows more complex in the film's third act when it is revealed that Deborah made the ultimate sacrifice for her daughter's well-being many years ago. The occasional emotional punch in The Taking of Deborah Logan adds a level of sincere depth that is often missing from found footage films, and also allows the film's actors to shine in their respective roles. Jill Larsons and Anne Ramsay deliver convincing and compelling performances that make the story feel lived-in.

Additionally, many stories of demonic possession tend to follow the supernatural's impact on young people, a phenomenon undoubtedly started by The Exorcist. The Taking of Deborah Logan flips the script, as it sees the daughter doing anything possible to save her mother. Even further, themes and parallels of sickness and immortality as someone is growing old make Deborah Logan more than a series of jump scares, despite the shocking and stomach-churning scene viewers are put through near the end of the film. The finale of Deborah Logan, as well as the rapid escalation to that horrifying moment, would have made for a thrilling experience in a full theater. The Taking of Deborah Logan may not have gotten the theatrical release it deserved, but it has made an impact nevertheless. Even with its direct-to-video and electronic sell-through release, it would not have been possible for a film like Deborah Logan to go completely unnoticed.

