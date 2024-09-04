The newest series in the ever-expanding Anne Rice Immortal Universe has found its star. Nicholas Denton, best known of late for his role as a young Valmont in Starz's ill-fated Dangerous Liaisons prequel series, is set to lead The Talamasca on AMC and AMC+. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the third show under the network's banner will once again pull from Rice's novels as it tracks the exploits of the secret society previously seen in both Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches as they work to contain mystical creatures and powerful beings. Production is slated to begin in Manchester, England next month as plans are for the series to premiere as part of AMC's 2025 slate.

Denton will play a person of interest to the titular Talamasca named Guy Anatole. Described as brilliant and handsome with an unorthodox mindset, he's a law school student nearing graduation until a representative from the secretive agency approaches him. He learns that the Talamasca has been keeping a close eye on him since his childhood, sending him down the rabbit hole of secret agents and supernatural beings to learn all about himself and the fragile balance between the human world and the immortals living among them. As the scales threaten to tip, Guy will have to embrace the darkest depths of his being to keep everything in check and survive. He may even encounter a few familiar, disruptive vampire faces along the way if the Talamasca's presence thus far is any indication.

AMC has scored big wins thus far between the beloved first two seasons of IWTV and the more mixed-yet-faithful first run of Mayfair Witches, which is gearing up for Season 2 next year. The network hopes to keep the quality high heading into The Talamasca, bringing aboard two acclaimed creators in The Blind Side writer-director John Lee Hancock and The Right Stuff showrunner Mark Lafferty to act as co-showrunners and executive producers. Oscar winner and Immortal Universe overseer Mark Johnson is also on board as a producer. In addition to show running, Hancock is slated to direct.

Where Else Has Denton Appeared?

Denton's star has slowly continued to rise thanks to a background of training in theater and becoming a 2018 Heath Ledger Scholarships Finalist. First appearing on television as a recurring presence in the Australian series Glitch, he's since enjoyed roles in My Life Is Murder, Witches of Blackwood, and Utopia. The future is especially bright, however, as not only is he leading The Talamasca, but he has a part to play in Ron Howard's star-studded Eden, which is set to premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival this weekend.

The Talamasca is due out on AMC and AMC+ in 2025 with production beginning shortly. There's plenty more to look forward to in the Immortal Universe alongside it, including Mayfair Witches next year and an eventual third season of Interview With the Vampire. Stay tuned here at Collider for everything Rice-related planned for the coming years.

