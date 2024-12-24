Tom Ripley is one of those characters that never leaves us, a charismatic black hole that draws us to its bottom because of how easy it is to see ourselves in it. If the success of the recent Ripley Netflix miniseries starring Andrew Scott is any indication, the tale of Tom's dark duplicity is one that we still find fascinating and open to multiple interpretations.

As great as that miniseries was, it will always stand in the shadow of The Talented Mr. Ripley, the film adaptation celebrating its 25th birthday, starring Matt Damon as its sociopathic protagonist.

It's held up scrumptiously. As written by Patricia Highsmith, Tom is an absolute — if somewhat accidental — bastard, making Anthony Minghella's lusciously decadent version of the first book in the Ripley series stand out among adaptations for its markedly sympathetic Tom.

Minghella's Version Focuses on Tom's Vulnerability

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Tom Ripley (Damon) finds himself convinced to track down playboy extraordinaire Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law), he has no idea how easily he'll be thunderstruck by the lavish lifestyle he finds. Despite doing his best research to act like he was Dickie's classmate, he's helpless to resist Dickie's charm, the rarefied lifestyle he represents, and all the golden doors that his family name will open. Tom considers himself an expert faker, or at least good enough to pull the wool over the eyes of Dickie, Dickie's fiancée, Marge (Gwyneth Paltrow), and Dickie's best friend, Freddie (a wonderfully crass Philip Seymour Hoffman).

The good times don't last long, though, as the fundamentally empty Tom's desires get the better of him. The rest of the movie has him busy covering his tracks like never before as he digs himself into a hole as deep as the one in his heart. While remaining largely faithful to the plot of Patricia Highsmith's original novel, Minghella's version is especially ripe in its characterization of Tom as a spiritually vacant leech perpetually trapped in a prison of his own making.

This Tom Ripley Is a Tragically Conflicted Lover

The question of what Tom truly desires is one with which every adaptation must contend. He can range from a brilliant golem to a simmering outsider to a cold-blooded seducer, depending on the creatives involved. Damon's somewhat distinct Ripley overflows with limitless hunger and rapacious yearning, his thirst hidden underneath affable, almost goofy, puppy-dog earnestness. Lined up against the others, it's remarkably human.

Ripley's existence has always been a sadistic joke about the power of white male privilege to skirt serious consequences. Arguably, this version gets the most to the heart of that particular aspect of Highsmith's hero by having the endlessly trustworthy Damon crank his boy-next-door aura to eleven as he lies to everyone in sight. Part of the fun is that Tom is clearly not as much a criminal genius as the other Ripleys. He is only just smart enough to get him out of situations that would have snagged him if he weren't so handsome or so good at fitting in to each social situation. It makes it all the more poisonous how frequently Ripley can only confess to his truest thoughts and wants when under the guise of falseness, be it mimicking other people's voices or forging letters from "Dickie." That coupling of artifice with reality to reveal a darker truth is one of the more potent ways that the film hints at its core change: making the dynamic of Tom and Dickie one of thwarted queer desire.

It's obvious how much Tom is in love with Dickie (to the extent he's capable of it), and the film finds numerous ways to play with this unspoken tension. Tom goes so far as to want to wear Dickie's suits and smell them on Dickie as he's asleep, wanting to fulfill a desire to be on the inside of Dickie's life in more ways than one. One particularly charged scene involves Tom asking Dickie if he can sit in his bath while Dickie is still naked inside it, which doesn't escape Dickie's attention. Highsmith offered this homoerotic element in her books, but Minghella captures it in more classically romantic sepia tones.

Scenes like this are aided immeasurably by Jude Law being in top golden god form, arguably never hotter or more perfectly cast, overflowing with such affluenza and blazing enjoyment that it almost covers up what a self-aware and vain monster he is. Law should have won Best Supporting Actor Oscar plain and simple. The bluntness with which he presents his abrasively selfish life philosophy makes it so obvious how little he actually thinks of Tom (or anyone around him, for that matter), antagonizing the sheer tragedy of Tom destroying everyone's lives because of someone who was not worth it. Ripley isn't the only sociopath on view. But Law is far from the only highlight in a cast full of scene-stealers.

Philip Seymour Hoffman Steals Every Scene

Image via Miramax

The Talented Mr. Ripley is vintage 90s Miramax cinema in the best possible way, with an interesting and varied troupe strutting their stuff in gorgeous Italian locations. While Gwyneth Paltrow radiates sheltered intelligence and a newly discovered Cate Blanchett has choice moments as Meredith, an acquaintance who Tom uses to help cover his tracks, it's Philip Seymour Hoffman who nearly consumes the film as Freddie. Freddie only has four brief scenes, yet Hoffman devours all of them with a bacchanalian relish, with a sharp seasoning of utter disdain in every expression. Freddie never explains himself. We only need to see how he looks at Tom to know he instantly recognizes the phoniness in Tom no one else can see. For as much as Hoffman's Freddie is a grotesque cretin, he knows who he is and is honest about it and can therefore spot a fake. Hoffman could do most anything as an actor, but he had a particular niche for playing self-respecting jerk-offs. Freddie might be the most fun version of this he'd ever play. Try not to burst out laughing at the way he vogues and rolls his eyes as he tortures Tom with his awful piano playing. It's douchebaggery elevated to a high art.

Anthony Minghella Crafts an Exciting Yet Tasteful Thriller