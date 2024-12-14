The Talk has been a ground-breaking television show for over a decade since its debut on October 18, 2010, on CBS. But now, it’s coming to an end this month, with its 15th and final season ending on December 20, 2024. The decision to end the show was announced earlier in the yearafter much speculation, with CBS citing declining ratings and a shift in programming priorities as the primary reasons for its cancellation. Despite its end, the impact of The Talk on daytime television is undeniable, leaving behind a legacy of important cultural conversations and revolutionary TV moments. The Talk was designed as a roundtable discussion format where the hosts engaged in candid conversations, often involving celebrities, or touching on hot topics of the day. It is known for blending entertainment with insightful social discussions, offering something far beyond the usual celebrity gossip. Over the years, the show featured a range of famous hosts, including Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne, and Sara Gilbert, who helped shape its identity as a place for real and unfiltered conversation.

As the final episode approaches, fans are reflecting on the moments that made The Talk unique. The hosts have announced plans to celebrate the show’s legacy during its final week, with special guests and memorable segments leading up to the last episode on the 20th at 2 p.m. ET. Following the conclusion of The Talk, CBS is set to debut a new daytime drama, Beyond the Gates, in the same time slot beginning February 24, 2025. The absence of such a bold and inclusive platform is sure to be felt when the final season concludes. Here are just a few reasons why fans will miss The Talk.

10 ‘The Talk’ Wasn’t Afraid to Discuss Controversial Issues

The Talk regularly tackled subjects that other daytime shows avoided, from race relations to political issues. The hosts were known for offering divisive opinions and engaging in passionate debates, even getting into public spats over the sensitive nature of the topics discussed. For example, during the 2016 presidential election, the show was host to heated debates about Donald Trump’s candidacy, with the hosts offering honest and unfiltered takes that often contradicted each other. These fiery exchanges sparked national conversations, with coverage in top publications, as the public became intrigued by the strong opinions and clashes of commentary.

The show was never afraid to confront difficult subjects head-on, even if it meant being on the opposite side of public opinion. In a time when many media outlets hesitated to take strong stances, The Talk provided a rare platform for these discussions. The show’s willingness to delve into issues that others would shy away from made it an essential space for honest and raw conversations.

9 The Show Sparked National Conversations

A show is truly impactful when it ignites conversations across the country, and The Talk did just that. One of its standout features was the unflinching, often controversial opinions of its hosts, particularly Sharon Osbourne. Known for her fiery and unapologetic remarks, Sharon would often spark national debates. Viewers either loved her no-holds-barred opinions or couldn’t stand them, but there was no denying that she captured attention. Her ability to speak freely on topics like politics, race, and personal beliefs led to numerous headlines and fueled social media discussions.

Whether it was a disagreement with a guest or a heated opinion on a hot topic, Sharon’s commentary was never dull and always sparked a reaction, making the show feel like more than just entertainment—it became a part of the national discourse. This type of engagement set The Talk apart from other shows that rarely engaged in discussions of this magnitude, ensuring that viewers tuned in not only for the gossip but for the real conversations that mattered.

8 The Show Included Diverse, Multigenerational Voices

Unlike most talk shows that focus on a single type of personality or demographic, The Talk featured a rotating panel of women from different backgrounds and age groups, offering a range of perspectives. Hosts like Aisha Tyler and Carrie Ann Inaba brought in fresh voices that challenged conventional ideas, making the show feel inclusive and dynamic. The Talk’s panel was a blend of different life experiences—some hosts were seasoned in their careers, while others brought a fresh, younger perspective to the table. This unique mix allowed for conversations that were enriched by diversity in age, race, and career experience.

While some other shows featured similar voices week after week, The Talk stood out for its ability to bring in a variety of personalities, each offering their own take on the day's issues. This multigenerational approach made the show feel like a real, relatable conversation, where all voices were valued and represented, giving viewers a variety of perspectives they couldn’t find on other shows.

7 Important Conversations About Mental Health

Mental health was not just a buzzword on The Talk—it was a central topic discussed openly by the hosts, many of whom shared their personal struggles with anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. For example, Inaba openly discussed her battle with anxiety and the support she received, encouraging others to seek help. Her vulnerability on air resonated with many viewers who were facing similar challenges. Another memorable moment occurred when Julie Chen spoke candidly about her own experiences with depression and how it affected her career and personal life.

These discussions came at a time when mental health was still a taboo topic on television, and The Talk paved the way for these types of honest conversations. By talking openly about mental health, the show helped normalize the conversation, reduce stigma, and encourage viewers to take care of their mental well-being. It was ground-breaking, especially for daytime TV, which hadn’t seen such open, vulnerable discussions before. For many, The Talk became a space where they could feel seen, heard, and understood, which will be sorely missed.

6 ‘The Talk’ Redefined Daytime Television

The “Hot Topics” segment became an iconic part of The Talk’s format, where panelists discussed trending news and pop culture in a no-holds-barred, often combative style. This segment was distinct from other daytime shows like The View or The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which often stuck to more scripted or lighthearted content. The Talk brought something different by diving into hard-hitting topics with sharp, often opposing opinions.

The show didn’t shy away from controversial subjects and encouraged debate, creating an atmosphere that was both unpredictable and thrilling. Unlike many of the more polished and rehearsed shows on the air at the time, The Talk was raw, real, and often irreverent, offering viewers more than the usual celebrity gossip and entertainment news. The candid takes on everything from Hollywood scandals to political controversies gave the show an edge that kept viewers coming back for more. This approach to daytime television was revolutionary and paved the way for more dynamic, unscripted formats in the genre.

5 Support for Social Movements

The Talk was one of the first mainstream daytime shows to openly align itself with social justice movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter long before they became the cultural juggernauts they are today. The show featured moving segments with activists, including Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, who discussed her mission to give a voice to survivors of sexual assault. In addition, the hosts frequently spoke out about racial injustice, making the show a crucial platform for discussing issues that were often overlooked on other daytime television programs.

The Talk’s unwavering support for these movements helped amplify voices that were fighting for equality and justice in a way that few other daytime talk shows dared to do. This commitment to social justice made The Talk an essential space for activism, where viewers could learn about the struggles of marginalized groups while also being entertained.

4 Necessary Conversations on Gender and Race

The Talk was ground-breaking in its commitment to having conversations about race, identity, and gender. At a time when many other talk shows shied away from these topics, The Talk made them central to its format. The show featured honest, sometimes heated debates about race, privilege, and gender equality, topics that were becoming increasingly important in the national conversation.

For instance, one of the most talked-about moments came during the debate about Meghan Markle’s treatment by the British royal family. The hosts of The Talk offered their own perspectives on race, privilege, and media bias, sparking important discussions that were often missing from other shows. These raw conversations about race and gender were often messy, but they were necessary, and The Talk provided a rare platform where these conversations could unfold in real-time, without hesitation or censorship.

3 The Show Got Celebrities to Open Up Like Never Before

Unlike many talk shows where celebrity appearances can feel scripted or promotional, The Talk has consistently provided a platform for stars to engage in authentic, unscripted conversations. Over the years, numerous celebrities have appeared on the show, sharing personal stories and insights that resonated with audiences.

These moments humanized celebrities, allowing viewers to see them as more than just public figures but as real people with their own struggles. This ability to get celebrities to open up and share their vulnerabilities set The Talk apart from other shows and gave viewers an intimate look into the lives of their favorite stars.

2 ‘The Talk’ Pushed a Shift to Relatable Entertainment

While many daytime talk shows leaned into manufactured drama or sensationalism, The Talk kept its focus on real issues and real-life struggles. The hosts were candid about their own parenting challenges, relationship issues, and personal doubts, making the show feel much more relatable. For instance, hosts like Sara Gilbert discussed her struggles with motherhood and how it shaped her outlook on life, while Carrie Ann Inaba shared the ups and downs of her own relationship with her partner.

These personal stories allowed viewers to connect with the hosts on a deeper level, turning the show into more than just a place for celebrity gossip but a space for real, relatable conversations about life. This focus on authenticity helped The Talk stand out in a crowded daytime talk show landscape, creating a bond between the hosts and their audience that many other shows lacked.

1 It’s Been a Platform for Fresh, Unconventional Talent

One of the hallmarks of The Talk was its commitment to showcasing fresh voices and unconventional talent. The show regularly featured comedians, social activists, and influencers—people who might not traditionally be seen on daytime talk shows. This helped keep the show feeling fresh and relevant to a wide audience. The show invited prominent figures from the social justice community, as well as up-and-coming comedians, to share their perspectives on a range of topics. These unconventional guests brought new energy to the show, ensuring that it stayed ahead of the curve and appealed to a diverse audience.

The Talk transformed daytime television by providing a space for honest, bold, and inclusive discussions, covering a wide range of topics from social justice to mental health. Its unique format and willingness to tackle difficult issues made it a standout in a crowded television landscape. With its final season upon us, the show’s impact will be felt long after it’s gone. As The Talk comes to an end, its absence will leave a gap in daytime talk that’s hard to fill—making us truly miss the show’s bold and transformative presence.

