For all you American presidential history nerds out there, I'm sure you have some awareness of the Lincoln-Kennedy Coincidences. Ranging from the number of letters in their names to the details of their assassinations, the laundry list of coincidental similarities between the personal and political histories of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy is one of the strangest Matrix glitches in history, and it somehow extended into Hollywood. In 1951, before John F. Kennedy was even a notable politician, a thriller called The Tall Target dared to ask, "what if Abraham Lincoln was saved from assassination by a guy named... John Kennedy?" There isn't a punchline coming, I swear.

What Is 'The Tall Target' About?

For context, this film isn't a revisionist history about Lincoln's actual murder at the hands of John Wilkes Booth, but is about a completely different assassination attempt that allegedly almost happened. In the movie, Lincoln had just been elected President in 1861, and he was on a train ride from Baltimore to Washington, D.C. on the way to his inauguration. Police sergeant John Kennedy (Dick Powell), who has a history of bodyguarding Lincoln during his campaign, has inside knowledge that an assassin is hiding on the train and plans on shooting Lincoln before he arrives in Washington.

He must become an amateur detective, as he is entrusted to an Agatha Christie-style mystery where anybody on the train could be the plotting assassin in hiding. As with all good detective stories, he'll have to snoop on people in plain sight, rubbing shoulders with many potential suspects, be they unsavory and shady or seemingly genteel and friendly. What follows is a film that can't be called anything more than satisfying. With competent direction from Western maverick Anthony Mann, the film succeeds off the back of a couple of choice scenes and the truly unintended hilarious novelty of the Lincoln-Kennedy connection.

Yes, the idea of a man named John Kennedy saving Abraham Lincoln from assassination is pretty weird. It honestly sounds like a Twilight Zone episode, where a younger Kennedy has time traveled to save Lincoln in some ironic twist of fate in which two kindred slain souls look out for each other. Unfortunately, it's a funny concept that doesn't fit in a film that's fairly grave in its positioning as a serious reckoning with the insidious danger of Confederate ideology and the awesome hold that Lincoln's power held over the nation. Even though the Kennedy family was already well-known as an American dynasty by the early 1950s, nobody involved in The Tall Target seemingly stopped to ask if they should at least make sure their protagonist's first name wasn't the same as a certain golden child. Nevertheless, the unspoken poetic irony of the shared memory of these two titans of American history does suffuse certain scenes with an undeniable power.

The Film Honors the Special Place Lincoln and Kennedy Hold in History