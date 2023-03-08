New Zealand filmmaker Scott Walker is ready to open up The Tank and show what's inside his nasty new creature feature. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer which shows a family inheriting a remote coastal property only to unleash an unspeakable ancient horror. In addition to the creepy footage, we can also reveal the film will begin its theatrical run on April 21 before becoming available on-demand on April 25.

The trailer opens up on a more cheerful note, introducing the family in an adorable fashion and teasing the creatures early with one hungry axolotl. Ben (Matt Whelan) and his family run what seems to be a pet shop, but their fortunes seemingly turn when they inherit the deed to a piece of land that seems too good to be true. Wanting to get away from their old home, Ben and his family make the move to the coastal Oregon property. Although the place is run-down and long abandoned, the family has a field day exploring the idyllic property. The good times come to an end, however, when Ben opens the trap door to the titular tank. There's an immediate tonal shift as the water tank seems to house something sinister.

The Tank boasts effects work done by a team led by five-time Academy Award winner Richard Taylor, the co-founder and creative director of acclaimed VFX studio Weta Workshop who's previously done effects, costumes, and makeup for The Lord of the Rings trilogy as well as 2005's King Kong among many other projects. His and Weta's expert touch shows through in the trailer with the creatures. Though they're mostly shrouded in darkness, the creatures appear horrifying with gaping maws full of razor-sharp teeth as they hunt. These beasts are slimy, sneaky, and absolutely creepy as they try to get into the family's house and wait for the perfect moment to violently attack them. Worst of all, the creatures have apparently haunted his family for generations including Ben's recently-deceased mother.

The Tank Marks Walker's First Film in Nearly a Decade

Walker's been relatively missing from the film space since his feature debut in 2013 with the Nicolas Cage and Venessa Hudgens-led The Frozen Ground. The film served as a strong introduction to Walker as a creative, placing Cage as a detective trying to hunt down the notorious serial killer Robert Hansen (John Cusack) in the icy cold of Alaska. With The Tank, however, Walker served as the sole writer, director, and producer.

In addition to Whelan, the film also features Luciane Buchanan, Zara Nausbaum, and Regina Hegemann. The crew also features Crawl composer Max Aruj who gets a promotion to the composer after previously working with Walker as part of the musical department for The Frozen Ground.

The Tank premieres in theaters on April 21 and will be available on demand on April 25. Check out the exclusive trailer and the film's poster below: