It’s been nearly half a year since Peacock released its latest historical drama series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and now the production is climbing the charts over at Max. Countries like Argentina, Belize, Mexico, Peru, and more have been binging the Harvey Keitel-led drama, putting it on the platform’s Top 5 around the world. With an impressive 76% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the hard-hitting, emotional series is the perfect watch for history buffs.

Based on the novel of the same name by Heather Morris, which is itself based on a true story, The Tattooist of Auschwitz uncovers one of the darkest points in humanity’s history. Told by flashbacks, the story uncovers the younger life of Keitel’s Lali Sokolov, who tragically found himself sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Nazi occupation of Poland. While recounting his story to Morris (Melanie Lynskey), the heartbreaking drama unfolds through the eyes of the younger version of Lali, portrayed by Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid). Given one of the most painstaking jobs of all, Lali was forced to tattoo numbers on the concentration camp’s incoming prisoners. But, as Lali points out time and time again, this is a story of hope and love as his path crosses with fellow inmate, Gita (Anna Próchniak), and the pair begin to fall for one another while living in this true hell on earth.

Filling out the title’s ensemble cast are Jonas Nay (The Four of Us), Tallulah Haddon (The Last Duel) and Mili Eshet (Beyond the Mountains and Hills). Much of The Tattooist of Auschwitz has been said to be a true story, with the book’s author, Morris, going to bat for the miniseries’ historical legitimacy. One person we certainly know to be as much of a monster as he was portrayed in the series is Nay’s character, Stefan Baretzki, who was a proud member of the SS and a guard at the infamous concentration camp. Nay has previously spoken about how difficult it was to research the downright sinister things his character did to those who passed through the prison.

The Music Behind the Mini-Series

Pairing with the incredible work done by the production’s cast, crew, and writing team, the music is another standout piece of the puzzle that has made The Tattooist of Auschwitz such a success. When you hear the background compositions playing throughout each episode, it might sound familiar, and that would be for very good reason. The series was scored by the legendary Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, who also worked with Walter Afanasieff and Charlie Midnight for the production’s original song, “Love Will Survive”. Audiences will undoubtedly recognize Zimmer’s melodic additions to such titles as Gladiator, The Last Samurai, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune: Part Two.

Audiences in the U.S. can catch The Tattooist of Auschwitz on its home streamer of Peacock, while those outside the country can stream the unforgettable series on Max.

