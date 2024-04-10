The Big Picture The Tattooist of Auschwitz series premieres May 2, showcasing a powerful love story set during the Holocaust.

The new trailer follows the journey of Lali and Gita Sokolov, two survivors who found love amid the horrors of the Holocaust.

Through six episodes, the series delves into the enduring power of love and hope during humanity's darkest times.

Peacock, Sky Atlantic, and NOW are set to premiere The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a poignant series based on Heather Morris's internationally bestselling novel, offering viewers a first look into a story of love, survival, and resilience during one of history's darkest times, and to prepare audiences for one of the most moving stories ever told, the triumvirate has released a new trailer for the upcoming series along with some new character art.

The series, premiering on Thursday, May 2, dives into the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, a couple who found love amidst the horrors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the Holocaust of World War II. Complementing the series' emotional depth is an original score by Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, both bringing their Academy Award-winning talents to craft a soundtrack that will undoubtedly be as moving as the story itself.

What Is 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' About?

Image via Peacock

The series chronicles the journey of Lali Sokolov (played by Jonah Hauer-King), a Jewish prisoner who, upon his arrival at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, is assigned the grim task of tattooing identification numbers on his fellow inmates. It is during this grim duty that he encounters Gita (Anna Próchniak), marking the beginning of a love story that defies the brutal reality surrounding them. Under the watchful eye of the volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), their story unfolds as a testament to the human spirit's capacity for love and endurance.

The narrative also bridges to the present, featuring Lali (Harvey Keitel) in his 80s, who, after the loss of his beloved Gita, decides to share his and Gita’s story with novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). This recounting not only serves as a tribute to their enduring love but also confronts the enduring trauma of those who survived the Holocaust.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz promises not just a retelling of historical events but an intimate look at the power of love and the indomitable spirit of those who lived through one of the most horrific periods of human history. The series, spanning six episodes, is a reminder of the atrocities of the past and a beacon of hope, illustrating how even in the darkest times, humanity can find light.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz will premiere on Peacock on May 2. Check out the trailer and new poster for the series below.