Exclusive: David Ayer’s ‘The Tax Collector’ Images Reveal Shia LaBeouf Absolutely Killing a Goatee

We got our mits on a slew of new images from David Ayer’s upcoming action thriller The Tax Collector, starring Shia LaBeouf in pure scumbag mode, and it looks like the kind of gritty crime story the director excels at telling. LaBeouf and Bobby Soto star as two “tax collectors” named Creeper and David working for a Los Angeles crime lord named Wizard, collecting his cut of the profits from local gangs operating in his territory. But things get dicey when Wizard’s old rival returns from Mexico, throwing the business into turmoil and forcing David to fight to protect his family. Yes, LaBeouf’s character is named Creeper, and based on that information alone I cannot wait to see this movie.

Ayer, who also wrote the film, has made a name for himself by directing some pretty heavy action thrillers, including End of Watch, Fury, Bright, and Suicide Squad. He also wrote the Oscar-winning film Training Day, which was the beginning of a long collaboration between Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua. LaBeouf previously worked with Ayer as part of the ensemble cast of Fury, and he looks like he plays a similarly memorable role in The Tax Collector. Along with Soto and LaBeouf, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Cinthya Carmona, and Elpidia Carrillo.

When asked what made him decide to tell this particular story, Ayer replied in an email, “I wanted to get back to my roots. I wanted to share the streets I know, the world I know. It’s a personal and tough movie about the LA I love.” That’s exciting news for fans of Ayer’s work, which tends to be tense and exhilarating.

You can check out the exclusive images below, along with the film’s striking poster. The Tax Collector premieres in theaters, digital, and On Demand August 7th. Look for the first Tax Collector trailer tomorrow morning on Collider.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Tax Collector:

David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

click on any image for high-res