Watch Shia LaBeouf Play Rough in First Trailer for David Ayer’s ‘The Tax Collector’

RLJE Films has released the first trailer for David Ayer‘s gritty indie thriller The Tax Collector which is expected to be released in select theaters and on VOD on August 7.

Bobby Soto (Narcos: Mexico) and Shia LaBeouf star as David and Creeper, who work as “tax collectors” for a crime lord named Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, his entire business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters most to him — his family.

This trailer doesn’t mess around, as our two leads are charged with taxing 43 different street gangs comprised of thousands of men who won’t hesitate to kill on command. Everyone is armed, everyone is dangerous, and no one is immune to the all-consuming violence plaguing the city. Fortunately for David, his partner Creeper is of the ride-or-die variety… and just might be the Devil himself, depending on who’s asking.

Ayer wrote the script for the film, which co-stars George Lopez and Cinthya Carmona. Ayer also produced the film with Chris Long, Tyler Thompson and Matthew Antoun.

This trailer has all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect from Ayer, who knows the LA crime world well thanks to films like Training Day, Street Kings, Harsh Times and End of Watch. The Tax Collector is a major change-of-pace for LaBeouf though, seeing as he’s covered in tattoos here — a far cry from the characters he played in last year’s well-received indies Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon. Ayer used LaBeouf to strong effect in his WWII movie Fury, and I’m eager to see how the actor is deployed in The Tax Collector.

Watch the new trailer below, and leave a comment if you think this will be a return to form for Ayer after disappointing blockbusters like Suicide Squad and Bright. To find out what else the director is working on these days, click here.

Finally, we premiered a ton of high-res images from The Tax Collector yesterday. Click here to check them out.

